CPE’s GO!vember campaign guides Kentuckians on how to apply, pay for post-high school education

Kentucky high school students and their families will get some help navigating how to apply and pay for post-high school education via a livestream event and informational campaign that runs through November.

GO!vember will feature a Facebook Live event, The Parent/Guardian’s QuickStart Guide to Education After High School, at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 16. The event, which is occurring during Kentucky Family Engagement Week, will give parents and guardians information about what their students’ post-high school education opportunities are and what steps should be taken over the next few months for fall enrollment, as well as provide ideas on how to support their students in determining their future paths.

The campaign also offers a student resource hub, which serves as a one-stop-shop for online and downloadable resources on choosing a college and major, completing the FAFSA, applying for scholarships, enrolling in dual credit programs and more.

In its third year, GO!vember is a multi-organizational state effort to increase the number of Kentuckians with a college-level certificate or degree by 2030. Reaching that goal will bring the state closer to the projected national average and make Kentucky more competitive in an economy where most new jobs require a postsecondary credential. Partners include the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, GEAR UP Kentucky, Kentucky Advising Academy, Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority and the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools.

“We know that 90% of the jobs in Kentucky will require a credential that matters, a credential beyond a high school diploma. That can be a short-term certification program or a two- or four-year college,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “The GO!vember campaign will help us direct students to the resources they need to successfully select the right educational pathway toward future career success in the most affordable and efficient way possible.”

To learn more about the event, visit GEAR UP Kentucky’s Facebook Live event page.

