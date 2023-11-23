Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center announced that registration for the 2024 Summer Camps will begin November 24 at 8 a.m.

These week-long camps will provide professional instruction to children ages 7-16, for both visual art and culinary experiences, in a variety of themes and mediums.

Art camps will teach various art techniques while helping children develop their own style through themes such as “Under the Sea”, “Fantasy” and “Wild, Wild West.”

Cooking camps will teach basic cooking skills and kitchen safety, while exploring foods around the world, food from movies, and a new camp “Oodles of Noodles.”

Learn more and register at www.bakerhunt.org beginning this Friday, November 24th.