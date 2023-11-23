Gary Jeff Walker, radio host, is serving up his feast for Thanksgiving at Huddle’s Cafe again this year

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

Thanksgiving might be the end. It could be all over. The end of what has become an annual tradition for the people in-and-around Newport. And for Gary Jeff Walker.

“For 12 of the past 13 years,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “I prepared and catered a Thanksgiving dinner at Huddle’s Café (628 Monmouth Street).”

Walker says he started the Thanksgiving Day event when he was single.

“I wanted a communal Thanksgiving experience,” he said. “My mom and dad live in Tennessee. I was alone. And I had to work.”

That work is tending bar at Huddle’s.

And if you hadn’t caught the name by now, yes, this is the same Gary Jeff Walker who has been waking you up Saturday mornings on 700-WLW Radio for 25 years. He also has a weeknight talk show (9-midnight) on the station, as well. His logic for cooking and catering each year was simple — “If I’m gonna work on Thanksgiving; I’m still gonna have a Thanksgiving.”

But he says it might be time for someone else to carry the load, and do the cooking and preparation for the Thanksgiving feast at Huddle’s which gets underway at 1 p.m. and runs till 3 – or when the food is gone.

But if in fact, this is the last go-around for Walker – and wife Krista – he’s certainly going out with a bang.

“I’ll have not one but two turkeys this year,” he said. “One is roasted in the oven; and the other is deep-fried.”

Walker was quick to point-out that friend Michael Staubitz will be doing the deep-frying for the 15-pound bird.

“Michael actually fries turkeys for people,” Walker said.

And while Staubitz is frying, Walker says he’ll be working over his oven at 3:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning – and then loading all the goodies for the drive to Huddle’s.

As for the dressing, Walker plans three types – and one special oyster for his Krista.

“She loves it,” he said.

Mash potatoes, slow-cooking, country green beans, with onions; home-made hand-fried sautéed Brussel sprouts are also on tap.

“We have so many people bringing items and some even donate money for what has

now become an event,” he said.

But Walker claims this may be the last rodeo – even if he has to work Huddle’s next Thanksgiving.

“I want to celebrate just one Thanksgiving with my wife at home,” he said.

Hopefully that’ll be in the distant future.