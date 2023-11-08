Barnes and Noble Florence to support Brighton Center with Holiday Book Drive through Dec. 8

Barnes and Noble Florence is inviting customers to give the gift of reading during the company’s annual Holiday Book Drive November 1 through December 8.

The Barnes and Noble Holiday Book Drive provides customers the opportunity to donate books to non-profit organizations. Last year, Barnes and Noble customers and booksellers provided over 485,000 books to over 550 charitable organizations that provide services to people in need across the country.

This year, the Florence Barnes and Noble, located at 7663 Mall Road, will be collecting books for Brighton Center, Inc.

Brighton Center wraps a community of support around individuals and families by tackling the issues that prevent people from becoming self-sufficient, removing the barriers they face, and creating hope so that goals can be achieved and dreams realized. From its modest beginnings in 1966, Brighton Center has grown to provide a wide range of programs and services including meeting basic needs, adult and early childhood education, youth services, housing and financial wellness, workforce development, substance abuse recovery for women, and neighborhood-based programs.

Barnes and Noble shares in Brighton Center’s vision of “strengthening the vitality of the community and engaging people as they work and live to achieve their hopes and dreams.”

Barnes and Noble is able to support this vision through dignified access to books, both for educational purposes and personal enjoyment.

As C.S. Lewis said, “We read to know we are not alone.”

