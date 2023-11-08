Op-Ed – Chris McDaniel: Take time this Veterans Day to honor those who served our country

As Veterans Day approaches, I reflect on the immeasurable courage and sacrifice exhibited by our military members. The wise G.K. Chesterton once said, “Courage is almost a contradiction in terms. It means a strong desire to live taking the form of readiness to die.”

It takes an exceptional individual to leave the comforts of home, family, and the peaceful corners of Kentucky to serve in the military, embodying unbridled bravery and selflessness. Veterans are heroes deserving of our deepest gratitude.

Veterans understand the unique bond and ‘esprit de corps’ that military service instills. Transitioning from highly intense, often stressful roles, to civilian life back in Kentucky can be daunting. Many veterans grapple with the scars of war, both visible and invisible. As a community, it’s our collective duty to ensure they receive the support and care they deserve.

I was honored to serve alongside my brothers and sisters in arms during my time with the United States Army. I am proud of the steps Kentucky has taken on policy measures and through biennial state budgets to support our veterans and continue our effort to make the commonwealth the most military-friendly state in the nation. Our veterans will remain a priority of mine in the crafting of our next biennial budget during the 2024 Legislative Session, which is set to begin on January 2.

Veterans Day holds a sacred place in our history.

It’s a day when hostilities ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, marking the end of World War I. As your state senator, I am proud to support policies that make Kentucky a better place for veterans and their families. Let’s stand together, not just on Veterans Day but every day, honoring their sacrifices and creating a nation where our heroes are cherished, respected, and provided for.

Join me in honoring the 16.5 million U.S. veterans among us by actively participating in local parades and ceremonies this weekend. In closing, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all veterans, past and present. Your bravery serves as a beacon of hope. May God Bless our veterans, our Commonwealth, and the United States of America.

Chris McDaniel is a state senator from R-Ryland Heights representing the 23rd Senate District in northern Kenton County. He serves as co-chair of the Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations and Revenue. He will lead Senate budget discussions regarding the next biennial state budget as co-chair of the 2024-2026 Budget Preparation and Submission Committee.