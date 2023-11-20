BBB shares tips for safe Black Friday, Cyber Monday shopping as holiday gift-buying season begins

As we enter the holiday shopping season, BBB is sharing tips to keep consumers safe. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales can be a great way to score deals on gifts and big-ticket items, potential scammers and thieves will try to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers. Keep the following advice in mind as you plan your holiday shopping this year:

In-person Black Friday safe shopping tips

• Keep your purse insight and your wallet in your front pocket.

• Take only one credit card with you. If your wallet gets stolen or misplaced, you’ll only need to cancel one card. Avoid carrying a lot of cash. Put your credit card back after every purchase.

• Create a shopping list & set a budget. Avoid getting caught up in the Friday frenzy. If you spot a great deal before Black Friday, buy it.

• Try not to grab more than you can carry. Chances are you’ll forget your wallet or purse or be unable to stop a thief from snatching it.

• Have your keys in hand as you approach your vehicle. Make sure you check both around the vehicle and the back seats before getting into the car.

• Don’t leave store bags or other valuables visible in the vehicle while you are shopping. Lock them in the trunk or take them home after buying them.

• Cover the keypad when entering your PIN while purchasing items or getting money from the ATM.