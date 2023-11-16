Cincinnati Children’s to break ground Friday on new facility in Union Promenade mixed-use development

Cincinnati Children’s will break ground Friday, Nov. 17, for a building that will feature a large primary care practice plus subspecialty medical clinics in the Union Promenade mixed-use development under construction on U.S. 42.



The building will be named in honor of a Northern Kentucky couple who are making the lead donation to help establish the new location. The names of the donors and other details will be shared at the event.



Two Northern Kentucky philanthropists (to be recognized at event) will join Cincinnati Children’s chief executive officer, Steve Davis, MD, at a groundbreaking ceremony.

The address of the building will be 2015 Children’s Way, a new street in the Union Promenade.



The site will open at 8:30 a.m. Nov.17. The Ryle High School Band will begin performing at 9 a.m. The formal presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 10:05 a.m.



The event is not open to the public. It will include media and invited guests.



The Cincinnati Children’s location will feature a large primary care practice plus subspecialty medical clinics. The location will also feature important complements to primary care, including integrated behavioral health counselors and a laboratory. The combination of pediatric primary and subspecialty care will make the location the first of its kind in Northern Kentucky for Cincinnati Children’s.

The site will add to services that Cincinnati Children’s already provides in Northern Kentucky, which include physician practices.

The location in Union will include physicians, advanced practice providers, registered nurses, mental health counselors, speech pathologists, medical assistants and support staff. The number of employees who will work there has yet to be determined.

The one-story building will encompass 27,000 square feet. The site design will enable expansion to accommodate future growth.

Total initial investment by Cincinnati Children’s is expected to top $22.5 million, which includes the purchase of nearly 6.4 acres from the developers of Union Promenade.

