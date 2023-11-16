Newport High senior LacyAnn Howard is a winner of ‘Yes I Can!’ statewide award in art from KYCEC

Newport High School Senior LacyAnn Howard has been announced as a winner of a major statewide art award.

Howard has won a Yes I Can! award from the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children (KYCEC), a non-profit organization supporting more than 400 special education teachers and administrators across Kentucky.

The Yes I Can! award acknowledges and celebrates the accomplishments of children and youth with exceptional needs. LacyAnn has been invited to the Nov. 20 awards ceremony in Louisville.

“We at KYCEC are proud of your efforts and the excellent example you have set for others,” KYCEC said in a letter to Howard announcing the award. “You have demonstrated that through hard work, courage, and determination, it is possible for each of us to reach our goals.”

As a Newport High School student, Howard qualified for the Gifted and Talented Program in art. She is also in the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) and participates in Skills USA.

In addition, Howard is currently taking co-op classes at Gateway Community and Technical College.

“I am very happy with winning the award,” Howard said. “Art is how I express myself. I plan to attend college and major in the field of psychology. I want to be successful and be able to support myself.”

Howard’s father, Brice, said he was happy for and proud of his daughter.

“LacyAnn is turning into quite an adult,” he said. “I am very happy about her time at Newport.”

Howard was nominated for the award by Newport High School Assistant Principal Natalie Wolf and teacher Kate Neikirk.

“LacyAnn is an excellent and inspiring artist and student,” Neikirk said. “Her artwork not only brings joy to herself, but also to others. Her passion is animals, and they are her favorite art subject.”

Newport High School Art Teacher Bonnie Stacy described Howard as one of the most talented artists she has worked with.

“LacyAnn is not only a great artist, but she is kind and helpful to her fellow classmates,” Stacy said. “She is always reaching out to help others. She has shown leadership by being on the prom committee, working on sets for the school plays and now being on STLP and Skills USA.”

In 2022, Howard and fellow Newport student Ivan Tafolla had their art included in the “Student Traveling Art Exhibit, A Matter of Perspective,” an annual exhibit comprised of original artwork created by students with disabilities from across Kentucky.

The traveling display was organized by Arts for All Kentucky, a non-profit organization that promotes arts, education and creating expression for all. The art exhibit was displayed last year in the State Capitol Rotunda during the Kentucky General Assembly Legislative session.

