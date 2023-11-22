Gateway Community & Technical College Foundation adds four new members to board

Gateway Community & Technical College’s Foundation Board has approved the nomination of four new board members, Justin Vanderglas, Lisa Desmarais, Gina Douthat, and Ryan Gentil.

• Justin Vanderglas is currently the Senior Manager at Clark Schaefer Hackett, one of the nation’s top 100 accounting firms.

• Lisa Desmarais spent years serving as the Director of Technology Services for Kenton County, and also held the position the Director of Finance and Operations for the City of Covington.

• Gina Douthat is the General Manager of Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK), and

• Ryan Gentil is Duke Energy’s Vice President of State Government Affairs for Ohio and Kentucky.

“I am thrilled to join the Gateway Community & Technical College Foundation board. Gateway plays an integral role in preparing our region’s workforce and I am eager to work with fellow board members to promote awareness of the college and its significance as a regional resource,” said Vanderglas.

The Gateway Foundation is a private 501(c)3 organization founded in 2003. The mission of the Foundation is to advance Gateway through fundraising and partnerships with regional affiliates, local businesses, and community leaders. The Foundation Board and its committees convene quarterly. The current committees include Finance and Investments, Nominating, Advocacy, and Philanthropy.

These nominations expand the Foundation’s Board to 29 members. A full list of the current Board Members can be found on the Foundation’s homepage