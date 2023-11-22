County Clerk’s offices across state to shutdown auto-related services in early 2024 for database transfer

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

People who depend on the office of the County Clerk to be open on the very last day of the year and the first day of the new year will have to think ahead and plan to visit the clerk’s office earlier in December. A statewide transfer of the massive state database to assure more efficient services going forward will require a week-long shutdown in early January.

The actual timing for the shutdown during early January may vary from county-to-county so the County Clerk in your county will have details.

“If you normally renew your tags in December, please consider renewing online at

https://link.edgepilot.com/s/7e681b43/hoRhpIjvj0i3MBpEWYKLoA?u=http://www.drive.ky.gov/, or coming

to the office by December 28, 2023,” said Gabrielle Summe, Kenton County Clerk. “Also, 2024 car taxes don’t get uploaded till January 1, 2024, so these taxes can’t be paid in advance.”

The Kenton clerk’s office will be closed Friday, December 29, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024, and

will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. However, during the week of January 1, all systems will be

shut down.

In addition to the closures and the shutdown, the office will only gradually be able to process

auto-related transactions for the week beginning January 8. People can come to the office and drop off the renewals for their cars, and clerk employees can help review and transfer their paperwork, as well as get their vehicle inspected.

Summe also confirmed that all the other services, such as marriage licenses, notary, real estate,

and voter registration will be available.

At the heart of the closures and changes is a statewide computer program transition.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is installing a new Vehicle Title and Registration

System in January 2024, changing from the current system known as AVIS, to the new Kentucky

Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS). The result is that the time county clerks will be able to issue decals, plates, disabled parking permits, registrations for cars and boats, and process vehicle transfers, will be before Friday, December 29.

“Transitioning to a new computer system is never easy,” Summe explained. “So to minimize the down time, the Transportation Cabinet chose the beginning of January for the transition.”

The new system is reported to be a much better system.

“KAVIS will be a streamlined internal process, giving improved customer service and enhanced

overall efficiency, once fully implemented,” said Governor Andy Beshear. He also noted that parts of this new system have already been implemented, a little at a time, over the last 8 years, but large portions remain, which require a period of a week to install.

This is not limited to Kenton County. Because the transition is statewide, Boone County and Campbell County will also be unable to perform some auto transactions during the same time frame to

install the same KAVIS system, as all the counties in the state will do.

“We have to move millions of records,” Beshear explained, “and it’s really hard to move records

one little piece at a time. Online vehicle registration renewal and all services utilizing AVIS in clerk’s offices will end Dec. 29.”

Summe reminded people that if they have to transfer a car, pay a delinquency, or request a handicap sign, they should ideally come to the office before December 28, 2023.

“Starting the following Monday, Jan. 8, services will gradually resume, and clerks will be able to

communicate their opening date,” Beshear stated. “They will have some flexibility with that in each

office. The gradual reopening will allow for technical assistance and support from KYTC. It’s never great to shut down systems for a week at a time, but we want to get this thing done.”

One of the newer services this change will enable is that Kentuckians will be able to choose from

over 20 special license plate designs that promote non-profit agencies once the changeover is complete.