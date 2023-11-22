The Baker’s Table restaurant in Newport announces the re-launch of its weekend brunch service

Chef David Willocks and his team at The Baker’s Table restaurant in Newport have announced the launch of Saturday and Sunday brunch service.

The Baker’s Table restaurant, located at 1004 Monmouth St, Newport, will reinstate their award-winning brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. starting November 25, incorporating key favorites from the former Baker’s Table Bakery across the street, including sourdough breads, doughnuts, and egg sandwiches.

“We launched our infamous brunch when we opened in 2018, but COVID changed the landscape for many restaurateurs, including us, in 2020. Now, we feel grateful to have made it through the fog, and we know it’s the right time to bring it back to everyone –s o many people have missed it.” said Chef David Willocks, owner and operator of The Baker’s Table restaurant.

Reservations for brunch and dinner service (prix fixe or a-la-carte) can be made at

https://www.bakerstablenewport.com/reservations.

The Baker’s Table began as just that – a large, beautiful natural wood bakers table in the dining room of Chef David Willocks and his wife, Designer Wendy E. Braun. Given their exquisite taste

and mission to share their knowledge of eating seasonally from the earth, they decided to bring

their statement piece into a well-designed, welcoming space so they could share their mission with the community.

“Our mission at The Baker’s Table is to feed people with love – which means infusing as much care and intention as possible into every decision we make. It means sourcing local produce from farmers who value the land, and butchering only whole animals out of respect for life. It means being a Safe Space where sexism, racism, homophobia, and other forms of hatred are not tolerated.

“By preparing our dishes with organic ingredients, seasonal produce, whole grain flours, and

natural fermentation, they are transformed from guilty pleasures into something nourishing and

healthful. We believe in the power of real food.”