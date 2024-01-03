Haley Nordwick, Newport High senior and Governor’s Scholar, named Harold ‘Hal’ Smith Scholar

Newport High School Senior Haley Nordwick, a member of the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program, has been honored as a Harold H. “Hal” Smith Scholar.

Haley is believed to be the first Newport student to win the prestigious award, said Newport Independent Schools Superintendent Tony Watts.

Haley was a 2023 Governor’s Scholar who studied last summer at Morehead State University. Upon graduation from Newport High School, she plans to continue pursuing a nursing degree at Northern Kentucky University, where she is already attending classes through the Young Scholars Academy Program at NKU.

In addition to being an outstanding student, Haley is also heavily involved in extracurricular activities, including cheerleading and theater.

She studied Spanish during her five weeks at Morehead.

“The Governor’s Scholar program was an amazing opportunity,” Haley said. “At first, I wasn’t even going to apply because I didn’t think there was any way I could spend five weeks away from my family. And even though I’m not going away to college, the program showed me that if I wanted to leave home, I could.”

The Governor’s Scholars Program is a renowned and inspirational five-week summer experience for outstanding high school students in Kentucky who have completed their junior year and are rising seniors.

“We are always excited when our kids excel,” said Newport Independent Schools Superintendent Tony Watts. “Haley represents the Newport schools extremely well and we look forward to her doing big things as she continues her education at NKU.”

Smith was a Newport native who graduated from Newport High School in 1960. After graduating from Centre College in Danville, Ky., Smith spent a career in higher education, holding administrative posts at Centre, Muskingum College and University of Pikeville, where he served as President. After retiring from education, Smith served for 10 years as President of the Governor’s Scholars Program Foundation, which provides financial support to the Governor’s Scholar Program.

In addition to being an outstanding student, Smith is a member of the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

The Hal Smith Award is named in his honor and is given each year to a student who graduates from a high school in Northern Kentucky’s river cities.

“The objective of this special recognition is to support and recognize one Governor’s Scholar per year from Northern Kentucky, preferably representing the river city schools of Newport High School, Bellevue High School or Dayton High School,” the Governor’s Scholar Program said in a press release.

Haley received her award at Newport High School during a ceremony attended by Doug Draut, President of the Governor’s Scholars Program Foundation, and Aristofanes Cedeno, Executive Director and Academic Dean of the Governor’s Scholar Program.

“The mission of the Governor’s Scholars Program is to enhance Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders,” Cedeno said. “The program does not offer academic credit but it does provide an enrichment opportunity for the students to get to know the rest of the 350 students on the campus where they are attending.”

Kentucky State Rep. Rachel Roberts, D-Newport, also presented Haley with a citation from the Kentucky House of Representatives.

The Governor’s Scholar Program originated in 1983 as a result of Kentucky leaders’ concern that the state’s “best and brightest” were leaving the Commonwealth to pursue educational and career opportunities elsewhere without fully understanding the potential of their talents at home. Students who are selected attend the program without charge.

In the spirit of partnership, the Office of the Governor, the Kentucky General Assembly, and private enterprise come together to provide the financial support for the program.

The program – launched by Gov. John Y. Brown – has grown from 250 students to more than 1,000 annually over its 40-year existence.

Newport Independent Schools