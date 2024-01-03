Mike Tussey: NKY Winter Senior Games begin Friday with fun, fitness, competition, comaraderie

By now, New Years Eve and New Years Day have passed and those memories are quickly fading into our years past. 2024’s New Year’s Eve celebration for some may have even lasted though the wee hours to past sunrise at 7:52 a.m.

By the way for your edification, here are a few things that 2024 brings to your attention: Daylight Savings time will return in just 66 days-March 10. If you’re a Cincinnati Reds fan, Pitchers and Catcher report for Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona February 13-15. Spring Training begins for all 30 MLB teams Thursday, February 22. All teams will be train via the Cactus League or Grapefruit League which begins Saturday, February 24. The Reds open up Spring Training on Saturday February 24 meeting Cleveland at 3:05 p.m.

This first week of January welcomes in the 2nd week of winter which began December 21. Many of the everyday workers have taken the entire week off and will not return to work and regular routines until next Monday, January 8. Others likely had to return to work yesterday, January 2. Then there are those who began new careers this week as well. This experience can bring concern and stress sometimes. Good Luck.

January as we all know, for the most part, is grey and dismal with snow and freezing temperatures.

Senior Winter Games

I have a great idea for everyone 50 and over that will give you the opportunity to get out of the house, meet new friends and become active. It’s the 2024 NORTHERN KENTUCKY SENIOR GAMES Winter Edition January 5 to January 25.

The dividends are Fun, Fitness, Competition, and Camaraderie. It all begins this weekend.

Events include, Basketball Spot Shooting, Billiards, Bocce, Bowling, Chair Volleyball, Cornhole, Euchre, Mini Gold, Pickle Ball, Shuffleboard, Skittles, Snowman Toss, Table Top Games and even a Sock Hop Dance.

Events span from Sports of all Sorts in Florence, Tower Park in Fort Thomas, Perry Community Center, Alexandria, LaRue Lanes in Highland Heights, and the Boone County Main Library in Burlington.

Of course, there will be Lunch and Awards.

Here are the important key contacts for your questions:

Chairman Paul Ankenbauer with the Boone County Parks- pankenbauer@boonecountyky.org

Joe Christofield : jchristofield@fortmitchell.com 859-331-1212

Northern Kentucky Area Development 859-283-1885

Boone County Parks 859-334-2117

Access a registration form here.

Take it from me, I have competed in the Senior Games for many years and it was a tremendous experience of not only friendly competition, but that of meeting so many new friends while having a lot of fun.

I still have my medals and the pride that goes with them.

Games begin this Friday January 5 at Sports of All Sorts in Florence at 9AM, Pickleball Men’s Doubles. Experience required. Register with a partner-play doubles with your partner. Registration begins 8:30, warm-ups and stretch. Limited to 32, waiting list after 32.

Women’s Pickleball Doubles begin Monday, January 8 9AM. Registration 8:30. Warm-ups and stretch. Limited to 32, waiting list after 32.

Phase II of the Northern Kentucky Senior Games returns this Spring on Wednesdays – May 1-8-15-22.

Be sure and mark your calendar for the fun. Again, I certainly recommend the Senior Games…you will love it.

Resolutions?

Well, we are into the first few days of your 2024-resolutions. How are you doing? Since we are only hours into 2024, everyone should be well into your resolution commitment. Of course, trust me, there are days ahead that you will proclaim: “ Idon’t feel really good today, I will do it tomorrow.” When the excuses begin to flow, it’s a good bet your motivations are beginning to weaken. Keep a positive outlook, shrug off the excuses and continue your resolution. In the long run, you’ll be glad you did.

As we come through the front door of the month of January, there are some notable dates that might earn your attention. Here are a few that may get your attention:

• Today January 3 is – National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day. That’s not good news for those who resolved to forsake the strong urge for chocolate and sugar. It’s quite a temptation when you think about those rascals come in a small box. Be strong,

• Saturday January 6 – National Bean Day. Likely no one made a resolution to shun beans. So, on a cold, grey January day, have at it. There are White Beans, Brown Beans, Green Beans, Pinto Beans and the list goes on. If you’re into Bean Soup- Don’t forget the corn bread,

• Next Monday January 8 is the late Elvis Presley’s Birthday. Elvis shockingly passed away at only 42 back in 1977. Even today, his legacy commands that he will forever be known as

“THE KING”.

Have you taken down your tree and decorations yet?

It’s for certain many have. Others will wait till January 2. Do you remember those mentions of the “12 Days of Christmas”? The 12 days of Christmas or “Christmastide” as it is likely known, is a 12-day religious festive season that celebrates the Nativity of Jesus, December 25. However, what usually comes to mind is a Christmas song relating to those 12 days that I’m sure you have heard.

It’s “The Twelve days of Christmas” and the first verse goes like this:

“ On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a partridge in a pear tree”

11 more verses spell out the story of merriment ending after the twelfth day.

However, just when are those 12 days?

It all begins on Christmas Day-December 25 celebrating the Nativity of Jesus. It continues and ends January 5.

During this time of merriment after a long year of hard work, the greens stay up until the 12 days have elapsed and then taken down promptly on January 6.

So, on this day, we are officially into the 10th day of Christmas with two more to go ending Friday January 5.

The New Year – 2024 is here and rolling right along. So, join us and jump aboard.

By the way, just one more time: HAPPY NEW YEAR.

