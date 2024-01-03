Addiction Recovery Care looks for a brighter future in ’24 for those struggling with substance use disorder

With the start of a new year, Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) is encouraging individuals struggling with substance use disorder (SUD) to seize the opportunity to find hope, healing, and a brighter future in 2024.

In January 2023, ARC received nearly 1,000 additional calls from people seeking treatment resources, compared to December 2022. And last January was one of the regional recovery provider’s busiest months for admissions in the entire calendar year.

“These numbers show that with a new year, many feel it is the perfect time to choose a new start,” said Vanessa Keeton, ARC Vice President of Marketing. “For many, a new start is what is needed and will change the trajectory of their lives forever. We often see the motivation of the new year inspires not only one person in addiction, but an entire family unit.”

While last year’s Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report showed a slight decrease in drug overdose deaths, addiction remains a most concerning public health crisis facing the Bluegrass State — with more than 2,100 deaths and countless other lives impacted annually.

“The reality is the potent drugs on our streets could mean life or death to the 20-year addict or the person trying for the first time,” added Keeton. “Access to treatment has never been easier, and we are here to help no matter where someone is in their addiction struggles.”

Mental health challenges have become an increasingly significant contributor to the addiction epidemic as well. According to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) statistics, some 746,000 Kentuckians — more than 10 times the total population of Bowling Green — struggle

with a mental health condition.

With the opening of their Bellefonte Hospital and Recovery Center in November, ARC was excited to become Kentucky’s most comprehensive addiction treatment provider. This state-of-the-art facility in Greenup County includes a 40-bed unit for individuals in need of inpatient psychiatric services.

“In 2024, my prayer is that people see that psychiatric services are open and available,” noted Johnathan Frazier, Community CEO of Bellefonte Hospital and Recovery Center. “With the growing need for mental health services, our experienced team is here to help people get back to who they are and to fulfill their life’s destiny.”

For more information or to connect to an Addiction Recovery Care professional, please call 606-268-3931 or visit www.ARCcenters.com.

Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), headquartered in Louisa, Kentucky, operates a network of over 30 licensed addiction treatment centers in 22 Central and Eastern Kentucky counties.