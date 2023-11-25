Consumers warned of ‘fruit medley cantaloupe’ recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

CF Dallas, LLC is voluntarily recalling select fresh-cut products made from whole cantaloupe that were part of a previously announced product recall initiated by Sofia Produce, LLC dba Trufresh, due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The fresh-cut fruit products containing recalled cantaloupe were distributed to select retail stores in Kentucky, as well as Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Texas, and Louisiana.

The products were sold at the retailers under the brand name of “Freshness Guaranteed,” as well as at Race Trac convenience stores under their own name.

They are packaged in clear square or round plastic containers, marked with a lot code and “best by” date on the label. An example of the label sold at Race Trac stores:

All CF Dallas fresh-cut fruit products associated with the recalled whole cantaloupe expired earlier this month. However, consumers who have purchased these items and may have frozen them for later use are urged not to consume the products, and to dispose of them immediately or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the whole cantaloupe recalled by Sofia Produce, LLC dba Trufresh, however, as of Nov. 22, no illnesses have been confirmed to be associated with CF Dallas products.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should contact CF Dallas, LLC customer service at 281-651-5400 Ext 5400 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.