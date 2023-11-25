Kentucky State Police to hold annual statewide ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive through December 4

The annual statewide “Cram the Cruiser” food drive to help combat hunger in local communities is now underway.

This initiative, hosted by all 16 Kentucky State Police posts, aims to collect essential food items to brighten the holiday season for those in need, with food collection running through Dec. 4.

“The holiday season is a when we recommit to helping our neighbors and giving back to our community,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage those Kentuckians who can, to spread holiday cheer to those in need by participating in our ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive.”

Troopers will be stationed at various grocery and retail stores across the state, ready to accept donations of non-perishable food items. These items included canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices. Food items may also be dropped off at all 16 KSP post locations.

“This event has a special place in our hearts,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “We are committed to serving the people of Kentucky in every way we can. With the holidays approaching, it becomes even more crucial to ensure that everyone has access to nutritious meals.”

In 2022, the KSP collected 218,362 pounds of food, with Post 16 in Henderson collecting the most donations at 142,553 pounds.

A simultaneous statewide signature event is planned on Friday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in each post area as the final push for the campaign. All food items collected stay in the communities where the contributions were made.

To find specific locations and further details about the ‘Cram the Cruiser’ holiday food drive, visit the KSP website.

Kentucky State Police