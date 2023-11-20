Gov. Beshear invites applicants to join team — website lists in-demand job listings

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Now that he has secured a second term in office, Gov. Andy Beshear is inviting those who want to help the Beshear/Coleman administration continue building a better Kentucky to apply for an unclassified (non-merit) position in state government at jointeamky.ky.gov.

That website includes information on how to apply for an unclassified position, details on the benefits of Executive Branch state employment, and has a list of in-demand jobs.

Those jobs include the director of emergency management; commissioner of workforce development; inspector general for the Finance and Administration Cabinet; commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice; executive director of the Office of Policy and Audit for the Finance and Administration Cabinet; executive director, Office of Inspector General for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and executive director of the Early Childcare Advisory Council.

“We are looking for teammates to help us turn these past four years of economic progress into decades of prosperity for all our families and communities,” Beshear said.

“Those joining us will be stepping up to support the rebuilding of Western Kentucky following the devastating tornadoes and Eastern Kentucky following the historic floods. We have gotten through these tough times together, and now we are getting to the good times together.”

While unclassified jobs are considered “at-will” positions, those seeking classified service employment with the job protections contained under the merit system in Kentucky’s Executive Branch should click here.

The Governor added, “I am excited and optimistic about what we can accomplish in the next four years, together – building the Kentucky we’ve always dreamed of. If you want to help Team Kentucky get more big things done for our families, apply today.”

Gov. Beshear’s formal inauguration for a second four-year term will take place on Dec. 12.