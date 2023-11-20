NKU briefs: Men’s volleyball grant, NAACP scholarship, the Grammys, Friendsgiving, NKU police award

News in brief from Northern Kentucky University

• Bump, set, spike!— NKU’s newly announced men’s volleyball program is off and running. First Point Volleyball presented NKU’s Athletics Department with a $100,000 check to support our new NCAA Division I men’s volleyball program. NKU is the first public institution to announce a NCAA DI men’s volleyball program in the last 20 years.

• NKY NAACP Award — NKU’s office of African American Student Initiatives (AASI) was awarded a check for $2,000 from the northern Kentucky chapter of the NAACP to support student initiatives and scholarships. The award was presented at the annual Freedom Fund Gala.



• Grammy Nomination — Two members of the NKU community have been nominated for a Grammy award. Jason Vest and Lauren McAllister are members of the vocal group Conspirare whose album House of Belonging is up for a Grammy award in February. Vest is an Associate Provost at NKU and McAllister is part-time faculty member in NKU’s School of the Arts.



• Friendsgiving at NKU — FUEL NKU, Kroger and La Soupe are teaming up to feed students, staff and faculty today ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

• NKU Police Dept. Award — The NKU Police Department has just been awarded the 2023 Kentucky Women’s Law Enforcement Network (KWLEN) Public Safety Departmental Award. This award is given to an organization that works to promote enthusiasm, harmony, gender equity and diversity in the organization and community as a whole.