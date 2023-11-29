Highlands Middle School students set a record — 31,000 cans of food in drive for Salvation Army

In a record-breaking display of generosity, Highlands Middle Schoolstudents collected more than 31,000 cans of food for donation to The Salvation Army Northern Kentucky.

Organized for years by teacher Ryan Augustin, this year’s food drive was the school’s biggest yet and will be used by The Northern Kentucky Salvation Army to share out of its food pantry this Christmas season.

“We’re especially grateful that a lot of these donations are homeless-friendly foods, such as cans with pull-tabs,” The Salvation Army’s Captain Wanessa Moore said.

While Highlands Middle School students loaded up The Salvation Army truck for delivery, student athletes from a local AAU basketball team – who practice in the Northern Kentucky Corps gym – were on hand to unload them back at the corps.

The Salvation Army in Northern Kentucky aims to be a community unifier in its weekly and seasonal offerings, which include popular after-school and summer enrichment programs, as well as an English-as-a-Second-Language class, and Sunday worship services.