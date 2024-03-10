Fort Thomas Education Foundation announces Teachers of the Year, Outstanding Support Staff

The Fort Thomas Education Foundation (FTEF) has announced the organization’s annual Fort Thomas Independent Schools (FTIS) Teachers of the Year and Outstanding Support Staff of the Year winners.

The Teacher of the Year Award recognizes excellence in education by honoring teachers who have made outstanding academic contributions to Fort Thomas Independent Schools and its students. This year’s recipients are:

• Highlands High School Teacher of the Year: Kelly Booth

Kelly is a 2004 graduate of Highlands High School and has been a teacher for the past 15 years with the last ten years spent at Highlands High School. As a history teacher, Kelly’s lessons not only engage the students with content, but her lessons also allow the students to live out history.

• Highlands Middle School Teacher of the Year: Kim Klein

Kim has nine years of teaching experience. She has been teaching at Highlands Middle School for the past six years. Kim’s deep knowledge of science, leadership skills, a positive attitude, collaborative spirit, and a deep caring about the whole child makes her the middle school teacher of the year.

• Elementary Teacher of the Year (Johnson Elementary): Aimee Shadwell

Aimee is a 1998 graduate of Highlands High School. She has been a teaching for the past 21 years with the last 15 years spent at Johnson Elementary where she is currently a third-grade teacher. Aimee’s students are her top priority. She is also an energetic problem solver whose positive demeanor is contagious.

The Outstanding Support Staff of the Year Award honors a FTIS supporting services employee who has made an outstanding contribution to FTIS schools, students, and community. This year’s recipients are:

• Brooke Riesenbeck, Instructional Assistant, Woodfill Elementary

• Donna Rizzo, Instructional Assistant, Moyer Elementary

The Teachers of the Year and the Outstanding Support Staff of the Year will be honored at the 3rd Annual The Nesties: The Best of the Nest event being held April 11, at the Fort Thomas Mess Hall in Fort Thomas, KY. Details can be found at ftef.org.

The FTEF is a non-profit organization that is committed to enhancing the educational excellence in our public schools. Through our public-private partnership, the FTEF is proud to have impacted the school experience for every single student in the school district. Since 2000, the FTEF has been able to give back nearly $14 million to FTIS schools.

Fort Thomas Education Foundation