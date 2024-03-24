NKU is on the road with President Cady Short-Thompson, Victor E. Viking and others to visit local high schools

Northern Kentucky University is taking its show on the road again this year.

They loading up a bus with VIPs like President Cady Short-Thompson, Provost Diana McGill, and Victor E. Viking and stopping at four local high schools to meet with hundreds of students to show them all that is great about being a part of Norse Nation.

It’s no secret this has been a tough year for students headed to college this fall with FAFSA delays creating plenty of unknowns.

NKU is doing everything it can to ease the stress for students and their families. It is taking NKU on the road, to meet the future of Norse nation.

Here’s the schedule for Tuesday, March 26:

• 8:45-9:15 a.m. Campbell County High School

• 10:45-11:15 a.m. Highlands High School

• Noon-12:30 p.m. Walton-Verona High School

• 1:30-2 p.m.: Simon Kenton High School

The goal of #Norsebound 2024 is to provide these future NKU students with insights into university life, academic programs, extracurricular activities and the student experience.

NKU is Northern Kentucky’s university and wants the students in our region to know it is committed to making the process of applying to college, the transition to college and the college experience as seamless, supporting and enriching as possible for all its students.