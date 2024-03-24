Better Business Bureau encouraging Kyians to use caution as number of scam bourbon websites grows

The Better Business Bureau is warning Kentuckians of scam bourbon retail sites and social media accounts targeting consumers across the region.

Local consumers have reported websites to BBB that appear to be legitimate and claim to offer high-end bourbons, wines, and liquors at low prices. In each case where the consumer made a purchase, the product was not received, the consumer was sent incorrect or fake tracking numbers, and/or the consumer could not get in contact with the company to report a problem or receive a refund. Victims have reported losing hundreds of dollars to these sites.

“I tracked the shipment over a day or so, and then got a notice saying it was ‘on hold’ pending an additional $180 insurance payment I needed to make,” one consumer reported to BBB. “This payment would supposedly be refunded after delivery. I inquired about the need for insurance (which was news to me) with both the shipper and the seller, via email, and was told by both of them to just pay it.”

Other local consumers have reported being scammed by users in bourbon-related Facebook groups claiming to sell hard-to-find bourbons.

BBB offers the following tips to help consumers avoid these scams:

• Know the advertiser or company. It’s easy for a fake website to appear legitimate, or even mimic a famous retailer’s site. Make sure you are shopping on a trusted company’s website. If the site is missing contact information, that is a red flag. If you want to purchase from a company or seller you are unfamiliar with, check their profiles first at bbb.org. • Check a website’s security settings. If the site is secure, its URL should start with “HTTPS://” and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping car page. • Be a savvy shopper. Take the time to read any fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return policy. Know before you buy! • Protect your personal information. Read a site’s privacy policy so you know what personal data is being requested and how it will be used. No privacy policy? Consider that a red flag. • Beware of deals that are too good to be true. Simply put, name-brand products advertised at unbelievably low prices often indicate a scam. At the very least, you might be stuck paying hidden fees or inadvertently signing up for a monthly subscription. • Shop with a credit card. If a transaction proves to be fraudulent, a credit card provides additional protection, and it’s easier to dispute charges.

BBB encourages anyone who has encountered an online shopping scam to report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker. For more information on this and other scams, visit bbb.org.

Better Business Bureau