KCTCS leadership is committed to working with the state leaders on expectations for ‘greater success’

Acting President Larry Ferguson announced that the “leadership of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System looks forward to working with the Council on Postsecondary Education, lawmakers and other stakeholders over the coming months to ensure Kentucky’s higher education landscape – particularly the KCTCS system of community and technical colleges – is positioned for greater success for all those we serve.”

Over the next few weeks, Ferguson said in a press release, KCTCS will closely examine CPE’s recommendations with its Board of Regents, President-Elect Ryan Quarles and other stakeholders.

“We thank the CPE staff for the study, which was required by Senate Joint Resolution 98, as it is an important step in a long process that will unfold during the 2024 legislative session,” he said.

KCTCS also has a study underway by the Huron Consulting Group. This internal study has identified opportunities for efficiencies and greater impact, some of which are already in the implementation phase.

Ryan Quarles will become the fourth president of the KCTCS system in January, 2024, having been selected through a national, extensive search for the position. He is currently Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture.



KCTCS is celebrating its 25th anniversary as the Commonwealth’s largest postsecondary institution with 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses. With an annual enrollment of 101,000 students, KCTCS is the state’s largest provider of workforce training, dual credit classes and online education, serving 44% of the state’s public higher education undergraduates. Through partnerships with business and industry, we align our programs to meet the needs of local employers. Our colleges are united in their commitment to making life better for our students, communities and the citizens of Kentucky, which has resulted in KCTCS earning the #1 spot in the nation in credentials awarded per capita by public, two-year institutions. To date, KCTCS has bettered the lives of 1.2 million Kentuckians.