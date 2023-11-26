Stella Ludovicy is on a mission to get a Dog Park in Devou Park — for her beloved Howie and all dogs who ‘need a good run’

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Stella Ludovicy is in love with Hawie. And why not?

Hawie is adorable. Cute. And has an active nature.

Oh, Hawie is Stella’s Bernese Mountain Dog/Beagle Mix – and yes, he is adorable, and cute and a tri-colored dog with big claws and ears.

Hawie has some patches of brown, black and white color all over his body.

And, yes Stella does love some Hawie.

So much so, Stella Ludovicy has become a one-person army leading the charge for Devou Park to add a fenced-in dog area.

“I attended a Board Meeting last month,” the 66-semi-retired, self-employed Ludovicy told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “and the Board members did mention this request has come up on more than one occasion.”

But no luck.

At least not for now – and not for Stella’s persistence.

“It seems to me,” said Stella, a former Park Hills resident now living in Covington’s St. Charles Village, “Devou Park has dedicated itself to golf – and Frisbee Golf – as well as the residents and visitors.

“Dogs need a good run, with owner responsibility.”

Ludovicy says she takes her Hawie to Burlington for his run. “It’s a nine-acre area for dogs. That spot is a former baseball field.”

And when Stella and Hawie aren’t running around Burlington, you can spot them at Simmonds Dog Park, near Cleves, off I-74, according to Hawie’s owner.

“The grass is cut, and they rotate one area for the larger dogs; the other for the smaller ones. I’ll go

there with Hawie about two-to-three times-a-week.”

One complaint, she says, “No water feature at Simmonds.” But she’s quick to add it’s better than Burlington. “Burlington,” she said, “Is too muddy.”

There’s a third location – Newport.

“It’s the back-side of the library,” she said, “But there’s pine and bark on the ground which makes it difficult to walk on.”

Which leaves Devou Park.

“I’ve talked to many dog owners in Covington, and many give me the same response: ‘Oh, good luck with that,’” Ludovicy said.

For Stella Ludovicy it’s much more than luck. In fact, she’s determined to see this project through.

“I would walk door-to-door to see this through and get every dog owner to follow me on this,” she said. “Perhaps I could even approach a sponsor and the money would benefit the Devou Park Board. Maybe we could even get this on the ballot for a vote.”

Whatever it is, Stella is far from finished with her plan for Dogs in Devou.

Hawie doesn’t know how lucky he is.

And who said Dogs are a Man’s Best Friend. Hawie may have different thoughts on that.

Dog Owners United for Dogs in Devou: Contact Stella Ludovicy at: 859-468-2202;

sludovicy@twc.com.