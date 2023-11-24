Kentucky Democratic Party far outraised its Republican rival in month before Beshear’s reelection

The aggressive fundraising drive by the Kentucky Democratic Party in support of Gov. Andy Beshear’s reelection did not take its foot off the gas in October, raising more than triple what the Republican Party of Kentucky collected in the same period.
The KDP brought in $491,474 in contributions during the final full month before the Nov. 7 election, while the RPK raised $161,858, according to reports the parties filed early this week with the Federal Election Commission.
The contributions (most from people but a few from traditional political action committees) represent only part of the financial picture as each party also gets transfers of money from affiliated political committees. And this is where the KDP padded its lead in October, getting $1.9 million from the Democratic National Committee.
When all contributions and transfers are accounted for, the KDP reported $2.45 million in total receipts in October compared to $413,000 for the RPK in total receipts for the month.
The big fundraising margin for the Democrats mirrored the huge financial margin Beshear’s campaign committee had over the campaign of Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron and was a factor in Beshear’s win on Election Day when he gathered 52.5 percent of the vote.
Republican candidates, however, won by wide margins the elections for other statewide offices: attorney general, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, auditor and treasurer.
The Democratic Party’s biggest expenses during the month, according to the party’s FEC report, included $1.9 million for direct mail and $425,000 for canvassing voters. It also reported making a $200,000 transfer to the Ohio Democratic Party on Oct. 5. The Lantern was unable to reach KDP officials on Wednesday for an explanation of the transfer to the Ohio party.
The largest expenses for the Kentucky Republican Party for the month were about $707,000 for direct mail and $400,000 in contributions to Cameron’s campaign committee.
As of Oct. 31, one week before Election Day, the Republican Party reported having $1.45 million in cash on hand, the Democratic Party reported having $1.1 million on hand.
An interesting aspect of the list of donors filed by each party is that most of the largest donors — those giving the maximum $10,000 allowed under federal law — could not have voted for either Beshear or Cameron if they vote in the same state as their home addresses listed in FEC reports.
Donors listed as giving $10,000 to the Kentucky Democratic Party in October:
Curtis Aiken, Pittsburgh, Pa., ProTech Compliance
Frank Antonacci, Somers, Conn., Antonacci Horse Breeding
Gerald Antonacci, Enfield, Conn., F&G Recycling, owner/partner
Rita Armitage, Vestavia, Ala., ophthalmologist
Ann Bakhaus, Lexington, Kentucky Eagle, president
Lee Douglas Beard, Bowling Green, Gaddie Shamrock, road contractor
Roy Beard, Bowling Green, Gaddie Shamrock, road contractor
Laura Lee Brown, Louisville, retired
Cheetah Clean Holding Company, Bowling Green
Darren Cleary, Tompkinsville, Cleary Construction, owner
James C. Davis, Hanover, Md., Allegis Group, co-founder
Marc Falcone, Las Vegas, Nev., executive
Tracy W. Farmer, Naples, Fla., Shadowlawn Farm, owner
Sean Flaherty, Bridgewater, Mass., Keches Law Group, attorney
David Heidrich, Villa Hills, Zalla Companies, CEO
Sandeep Kapoor, Frankfort, Health Tech Solutions, CEO
William Little, New York, N.Y., retired
Joseph Loconti, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Evergreen Insurance, CEO
John Moore, Louisville, Altria, executive
Mary Niehaus, Falcon Heights, Minn., Health Tech Solutions
John Osborne, West Palm Beach, Fla., Global Risk Capital, managing partner,
Whitney Parke, Summer Shade, retired
Andy Penry, Raleigh, N.C., attorney
John Potter, Lexington, Hawkeye Construction, owner
John Sall, Cary, N.C., SAS Institute, executive
Virginia Sall, Cary, N.C., homemaker
John Selent, Louisville, Dinsmore and Shohl, attorney
Duane Wall, New York, N.Y., White and Case, lawyer
Steve Wilson, Louisville, 21C Museum Hotels, CEO
Donors listed as giving $10,000 to the Republican Party of Kentucky in October:
Jo Barron, Owensboro, homemaker
James Davis, Hanover, Md., retired
Kelly Loeffler, Atlanta, Ga., vice president, International Exchange Inc.
Ross Perot Jr., Dallas, Texas, Hillwood Development, chairman
Joseph Popolo Jr., Dallas, Texas, Charles and Potomac Capital, CEO
Kenny Trout, Dallas, Texas, Winstar Farm, owner
Kelcy Warren, Dallas, Texas, Energy Transfer Partners, CEO
Holly Whitaker, West Somerset, retired
Michael Whitaker, West Somerset, Eagle Realty, owner
Kim Withrow, Owensboro, Henry’s Plumbing, co-owner