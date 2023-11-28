Kentucky Department of Agriculture accepting submissions for annual Poster and Essay Contest

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is now accepting student submissions for its annual Poster and Essay Contest.

The theme of the 2024 contest is “Agriculture for a Better Kentucky,” encouraging contestants to illustrate in words, original artwork, or photographs how agriculture enhances life throughout the Commonwealth.

“Going back to its earliest days, Kentucky was dependent on agriculture. Today, though things may look a little different, agriculture is still at the heart of Kentucky’s roots and economy,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Emphasizing the importance agriculture plays for Kentucky and its people reveals its importance in all we do and have. This year’s contest allows students to give that knowledge greater thought.”

Students in grades K-12 may submit a poster, an essay of 500 words or less, or a digital entry, which may be photos or original digital artwork. Each entry must include the actual written theme and be postmarked by Friday, March 8. Winners will be notified by Friday, April 19.

Winners in the poster and essay competitions will be selected in each grade. One statewide winner will be selected for digital artwork. Each winner will receive a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom and will be recognized at the 2024 Poster and Essay Contest Awards Ceremony next year. Winning entries will be displayed in KDA’s Frankfort office and at the 2024 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.

For more information, including complete contest rules and an entry form, visit www.kyagr.com.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture