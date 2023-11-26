Kentucky Nurses Association honors 41 fallen nurses at annual Nightingale Tribute and Recognition

More than 40 Kentucky nurses who died over the last year, including one from Northern Kentucky, were honored at a ceremony held recently by the Kentucky Nurses Association (KNA).



This annual ceremony, held at KNA’s Annual Business meeting in October, compiled the list of 41 nurses who were residents of Kentucky at the time of their death between October 2022 and October 2023, and who received the Nightingale Tribute. They were honored with a video tribute which included photos of each nurse, accompanied by the reading of the “Nightingale” poem entitled “They Were There.” The poem, written by Duane Jaeger, MSN, RN, is a moving recollection of the extraordinary compassion and dedication it takes to be a nurse.



The KNA nurse volunteer offers the Nightingale Tribute throughout the year to any deceased nurse during any part of their funeral or memorial service. The program is enabled by administrative and financial support from the Kentucky Nurses Foundation (KNF).





“The Nightingale Tribute that is offered throughout the year, and the compilation list of nurses recognized at our annual Business Meeting, are touching tributes to Kentucky nurses’ commitment and expertise. Nurses are the backbone of health care, and it is appropriate that they are supported and honored not only during their career, but also at the end of their life’s journey,” said Delanor Manson, MA, BSN, RN, Chief Executive Officer for the KNA and KNF.



Deb Rayman, MA, BSN, RN, and KNF Board member, and who leads Kentucky’s Nightingale Tribute program, added, “With our deepest gratitude, we honor and remember these Kentucky nurses. Upon the learning of the death of a Kentucky nurse, KNA encourages family members or funeral homes to contact the KNA/KNF so we may offer this meaningful tribute.”



To honor a nurse in your community in this special way, contact the Kentucky Nurses Association at 502/245-2843 or notify dmanson@kentucky-nurses.org or admin@kentucky-nurses.org. The KNA will make every attempt to find a nurse volunteer or colleague in one of their 11 Chapters across the state to offer the Nightingale Tribute.



Tribute Year 2022-2023 Honorees:

Dr. Linda Ballard 1953-2023

Cordero Battles 1983-2023

Catherine “Cat” Bowling Tomes 1971-2023

Elaine Caldwell 1955-2023

Eleanor “Jane” Curtis 1929-2023

Paula Davis 1953-2023

Patsy Dezarn Wooten 1937-2023

Carol Dickie Williams 1945-2023

Ralph “Jim” Doherty, Jr. 1943-2023

Dorothy Dowe 1931-2023

Elizabeth Ellis 1957-2022

Millicent “Millie” Forrest 1993-2023

Sister Miriam Frenke 1933-2022

Pollyann Harrod Coblin 1949-2023

Jessie Howard 1935-2023

Lynn Hundley 1961-2022

Janice “Jan” Jones Dye 1957-2022

Elaine Kappes May 1960-2023

Part of the KNA Northern Chamber, May of Fort Wright was 63 when she passed away. She grew up in Bellevue and was a nurse at Kosair/Norton’s Children’s Hospital for over 22 years. See her obituary here.

Margaret Kempf Bode 1927-2022

Martha Krebs Akridge 1933-2023

Carol LaDuke Zuberer 1934-2023

Rhonda Lyvers Thomas 1960-2022

Dr. Gayle Mink 1961-2023

Kimberly Lynn Moorman 1962-2022

Mary Muchemi-Stanton 1977-2022

Sherry Newsome 1957-2023

Jane Paasch 1926-2023

Dr. Evelyn Parrish 1963-2022

Cynthia Preston 1969-2023

Paula Gay Quickert Pilcher 1963-2022

Betty Reams 1937-2023

Anna Jean Rider 1929-2022

Linda Schooler McCarty 1953-2023

Agatha Schwendau 1932-2023

William “Bill” Sherman 1949-2023

Gloria Susan “Sue” Smith 1951-2023

Dr. Katherine Smith Detherage 1939-2023

Margaret Smith Ostwalt 1929-2022

Evvivau “Viv” Stalker 1948-2023

Henrida Twyman Holloway 1931-2023

Elizabeth Winebrenner Clines 1954-2023

The Nightingale Tribute — sponsored by the Kentucky Nurses Foundation, KNA’s philanthropic division — is designed to honor deceased nurses. It is presented by a nurse colleague at a memorial gathering and during any part of the funeral or memorial service that is requested by the family. The entire tribute takes only a few minutes and includes a creative reading of the “Nightingale” poem involving a candle and a white rose.



Established in 1906, the Kentucky Nurses Association (KNA) is the only full-service professional organization representing the needs of 90,000 nurses in the Commonwealth. In addition to promoting the essential role of nurses in the healthcare the KNA advocates for quality patient care in all settings. From the halls of Frankfort and state agencies to boardrooms, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, the KNA is the voice for the nursing profession throughout the Commonwealth.

