Wreaths Across America Southgate Evergreen wreath places set for December 16; sponsors still needed

Nov 26th, 2023 · 0 Comment

Southgate Evergreen Cemetery’s Soldiers Lot (Photo from Wreaths Across America)

Wreath Across America is reminding Northern Kentuckians of the planned wreath placement at Southgate’s Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday December 16 at 9 a.m. A ceremony will follow at 9:30 a.m.

Volunteers are needed to place the wreaths at both the Soldiers’ Lot and the Civil War Lot bordering US 27.
If you are able to volunteer contact Paul at plwhalen@gmail.com .

There are 310 graves on which wreaths will be placed and sponsors are still needed for 212 graves.

Those interested in sponsoring a wreath may do so by sending a check for each wreath in the amount of $17 to P.O. Box 22, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 or visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. All wreath sponsorships are tax-deductible.

