Wreaths Across America Southgate Evergreen wreath places set for December 16; sponsors still needed

Wreath Across America is reminding Northern Kentuckians of the planned wreath placement at Southgate’s Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday December 16 at 9 a.m. A ceremony will follow at 9:30 a.m.

Volunteers are needed to place the wreaths at both the Soldiers’ Lot and the Civil War Lot bordering US 27.

If you are able to volunteer contact Paul at plwhalen@gmail.com .

There are 310 graves on which wreaths will be placed and sponsors are still needed for 212 graves.

Those interested in sponsoring a wreath may do so by sending a check for each wreath in the amount of $17 to P.O. Box 22, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 or visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. All wreath sponsorships are tax-deductible.

Wreaths Across America