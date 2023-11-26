Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Where We Stand’ 2024 legislative agenda preview

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will host the annual “Where We Stand” 2024 legislative agenda preview on Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 4–6 p.m. at Boone County Distilling Company, located at 10601 Toebben Drive in Independence.

The event will feature a panel of speakers including Senate President Robert Stivers, Senator Chris McDaniel, and Representatives Kim Banta, Mike Clines, Stephanie Dietz, and Steve Rawlings, who will discuss the NKY Chamber’s policy agenda and goals for the upcoming legislative session.

The panelists will also discuss what they plan to work on during the upcoming legislative session.

“This event is a great opportunity for business leaders and those interested in the pro-business advocacy efforts of the NKY Chamber and we are pleased to host these esteemed elected officials for this important and interactive discussion,” said Tami Wilson, NKY Chamber vice president of Public Affairs.

Registration for “Where We Stand” is $40 for NKY Chamber members, $55 for future NKY Chamber members, $35 for NKYPs, and free for NKYP Event Pass holders. For additional information, and to register, visit www.NKYChamber.com/WWS. Pre-registration is required.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce