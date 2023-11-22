Kentucky State Police new, redesigned website, provides user-friendly features, interactive tip tool

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky State Police (KSP) have launched a new, redesigned website, aimed at providing a streamlined, user-friendly experience for Kentuckians, containing new features, including an interactive tip submission tool.

“The new Kentucky State Police website will enhance public safety through innovative technology,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The ability to confidentially submit a crime tip will make it easier for the public to interact with and submit important information to our law enforcement officers. I encourage Kentuckians to use this tool as we work together to make our Commonwealth safer for us all.”

The “Tip Line” application is a confidential tool allowing individuals to provide valuable information to KSP about criminal activity, suspicious incidents, or persons of interest. The tip icon is located on every webpage of the new site in a circle near the lower right-hand corner. When you click the button, it will take you to a crime tip form page.

Users are required to fill out the incident location, time of incident and what happened. There is an option to upload a file under 5MB, such as a photo, to assist in the crime tip report. It is optional to include your name, phone number and email. The tip is then routed to a dispatch center for review and action.

“We are excited to unveil our newly redesigned website, which was created with all Kentuckians in mind,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “We believe the new site will make it easier for the public to interact with us, while also providing a robust recruitment platform for both sworn and civilian careers within our agency.”

State Police partnered with World Wide Technology, a global technology solutions provider, to build an innovative website utilizing advanced analytics to determine which content would be featured prominently. The heaviest web traffic to the KSP website was Driver Testing, Concealed Carry of Deadly Weapons and the Sex Offender Registry pages. Now, these links are on the website’s homepage for easy access.

Another feature is the “Thank a Trooper” icon in the top right-hand corner of each page, allowing citizens to express their appreciation for the dedicated work of KSP personnel.

The KSP encourages Kentuckians to explore the new website, familiarize themselves with its features and take advantage of the opportunity to submit crime tips to help keep communities safe.