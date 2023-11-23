Kentucky State Police offering special sale of iconic Trooper Teddy Bear through Cyber Monday

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) have announced a special sale of the iconic Trooper Teddy Bear from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday to honor the agency’s 75th anniversary.

Between Thursday and Monday, the Trooper Teddy Bears, which normally retail for $25, will be available for a limited time at the special holiday price of $19.48, in commemoration of KSP’s establishment in 1948.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the agency’s outreach program, allowing troopers to provide teddy bears to children who have been in traumatic situations such as car crashes, child sexual abuse cases, or are dealing with a terminal illness

.

“The Trooper Teddy Bear Project symbolizes the enduring commitment of KSP to serve our communities,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “We encourage everyone to take part in this sale, helping us carry forward the legacy of comforting those in need during challenging times.”

For the convenience of customers, Trooper Teddy Bears can be purchased online or at any of the 16 KSP Posts across Kentucky. If customers buy online, they can choose to either pick it up at their nearest KSP Post free of charge or have it shipped to their home for an additional fee.



The Trooper Teddy Project does not use state dollars and relies solely on donations and the sale of bears to sustain it, with 100% of the bear sale proceeds being used to purchase additional bears. For those interested in buying a bear or making a tax-deductible contribution to the project, citizens should visit the Trooper Teddy website.

The Trooper Teddy program began in December 1989, after then-Kentucky First Lady Martha Wilkinson hosted a gala fundraiser at Red Mile Racecourse in Lexington, earlier that summer. The black-tie event raised the needed funds to purchase 2,000 Trooper Teddy Bears. That first allotment of bears included a personal note on each stuffed animal from First Lady Wilkinson.