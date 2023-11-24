Kentucky Wildcats have a knack for sharing, caring, on and off the basketball court

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Sharing is caring and Kentucky has developed the trait as one of its trademarks five games into John Calipari’s 15th season at the helm.

The 16th-ranked Wildcats (4-1) are averaging 18 assists per game and have made 12 or more 3-pointers in a three-game stretch for the first time since Rick Pitino’s squad accomplished the same feat in the 1994 Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Calipari has been insisting the team take more shots from long range and makes sure the players are aware the green light never grows dim.

What’s the approach?

“If you’re open, shoot it,” freshman forward Justin Edwards said. “If you don’t shoot it (Calipari says), ‘I’m going to take you out for that – just like that.’

“He’s just on us about making open shots and shooting them and like, getting in the gym to make open space, like shooting open shots or shooting game shots. When it comes to the game, we’ll make them. “

Going into Friday’s game against Marshall, the Wildcats are No. 1 in the SEC and fourth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.32. Five players have dished out 11 or more assists through the first five games.

“We just practice it every day,” senior guard Antonio Reeves said. “Everyone is making the right pass and not trying to do too much, and we just try to emphasize it as much as possible.”

Praise for Sheppard

Reed Sheppard didn’t score and only took one shot in Kentucky’s 96-88 overtime win over Saint Joseph’s earlier this week but it was his steady play off the ball that kept the freshman guard on the court down the stretch and in overtime.

Sheppard collected five steals against the Hawks and has 12 steals in the past three games. He also had four defensive rebounds and four assists in the win over Saint Joseph’s.

“He just plays the game the right way,” Sheppard’s classmate Justin Burks said. “He’s gonna score, but if not, he can produce in other ways – with assists, steals – and there are other stats for a reason, you don’t have to score, maybe it’s just not your night. He did everything else besides score (points).”

Post help

Freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw is reportedly closer to returning to the court, which likely will change the dynamics of Kentucky’s offensive scheme. The lack of a post presence was evident in the narrow win over Saint Joseph’s earlier this week as the Hawks held a 42-37 edge on the glass.

“That will make us a lot better,” Edwards said. “It will help open up the lane for everybody else and he’s a really good teammate. He supports all of us from like highs and lows.

“He’s always one of those people that you can talk to when like when you’re not feeling good or like things not going right, like in basketball or just life in general.”

Serving

The Wildcats servved Thanksgiving meals at the Salvation Army on Thursday in what has become a yearly tradition under Calipari.

“I talked to the kids about it — the position you’re in and how you can make people feel special and create hope for people just by being nice,” he said. “Ask them their name, ask them where they’re from, and let them know that you care enough to ask those questions. See if they comment about your game watching games.”

The players are looked forward to the opportunity to serve meals to the less fortunate.

“That’s going to be my first time doing it and I’m just waiting to see what that experience is going to be like,” Edwards said.

Gametracker: Marshall at Kentucky, 7 p.m., Friday. TV/Radio: SEC Network, UK Radio Network.