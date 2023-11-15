KY Association of Manufacturers urged lawmakers to avoid shutdown; House passes stopgap bill

The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) is again urging the eight members of Kentucky’s Congressional delegation to do all they can to avert a potential shutdown of the federal government



In a letter sent Monday, KAM President and CEO Frank Jemley wrote that a shutdown would negatively impact the economies of Kentucky and the nation.

KAM sent a similar letter in September, when Congress ultimately voted to keep the government running.

“On behalf of Kentucky’s industry and businesses, we again ask you to do everything in your power to avert a government shutdown,” Jemley wrote. “The costs and effects of a shutdown would be unacceptable, as we expressed to you in late September. Kentucky businesses, large and small, need the U.S. Government to operate effectively and efficiently to support our enterprises as we work to protect and grow jobs and create better futures for Kentucky families.”

“A shutdown would damage our Commonwealth and our nation,” he wrote. “Please do all you can to ensure it does not occur.”

The letter was sent to the Washington, D.C. offices of U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and U.S. Representatives Andy Barr, James Comer, Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie, Morgan McGarvey, and Hal Rogers.

On Tuesday afternoon, the House passed a stopgap bill to prevent a shutdown, sending an unconventional two-step continuing resolution to the Senate. Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan cleared the House on a 336-95 vote (two Democrats and 93 Republicans opposed, including Thomas Massie of KY).

The measure required overwhelming support of the Democrats to pass. It will extending funding at current levels until Jan. 19 for programs and agencies under four appropriations bills — Military Construction and Veterans Affairs; Agriculture, Rural Development and Food and Drug Administration, Energy and Water Development, and Transportation, Housing and Urban Developments. Funding for the eight remaining would be extended at current levels through Feb. 2. It included no aid for Ukraine or Israel.

It now goes to the Senate where it has support from both party leaders.

