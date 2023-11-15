MIKE TUSSEY: Plane crash kills Marshall University Football Team, devastates a nation

Fifty-three years ago at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, 1970, is a date and time that has etched its mark into the annals of time and memory. I vividly remember that night. It was cold, damp and even a bit foggy when I heard the news at 7:45 p.m. at the Ashland Police Department. I walked into APD and Captain Gene Hemlepp informed me of the crash as the breaking news was on television.
A chartered DC-9 jet, Southern Airways Flight 932, was on final approach when it collided with tree tops and crashed into a hillside just two miles from the Tri State Airport in Kenova, West Virginia.
The plane was carrying 37 members of the Marshall University Thundering Herd football team, 8 members of the coaching staff, 25 boosters, and 5 flight crew members.
All 75 perished.
The team was returning from that day’s game, a 17-14 loss to East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina.
The crash at that time was recognized as “the worst sports-related air tragedy in US history.” Sadly, earlier that year, October 2 1970, another plane crash happened carrying 14 Wichita State players, head coach, and 16 others for a death total of 31.
Ironically, flight 932 was the only flight that season for Marshall University.
After being informed that Marshall University’s plane had crashed, it didn’t occur to me that I had a very dear friend and mentor on board. I went off duty at 11 p.m. and when I arrived home, my wife Jo was watching the entire story on the local news.
This is when the names were announced of those aboard who had lost their lives. When I heard the name KEN JONES I swallowed hard, and had a very empty feeling all over. The news was devastating. Ken was the Sports Director at Huntington’s WHTN Television Channel 13 and was aboard covering the game for his station.
Just a year earlier in 1969, Ken was named the West Virginia Sportscaster of the Year. This was the very same wonderful man that in 1964 we shared the microphone at WIRO in Ironton while calling Russell High School sports. Ken became my mentor while teaching me the fundamentals of calling play by play. My long 58-year career of calling Basketball, Football and Baseball began that night in 1964 and came to a close, November 22, 2022. I learned so much from Ken through our friendship and admired his style and professionalism while calling so many games. Ken loved life; his smile was dynamite and his affable personality was like a magnet to those who knew him. In 1964 I worked the WIRO morning show 6-10 a.m. and Ken worked our 10-2 p.m. slot.
Here’s a memory of Ken that I have never forgotten. On sunny spring day I had just concluded my show and joined Mutual News at 10 a.m. Ken walked into the control room. The view from the control room window was a picture perfect view of Ironton and Park Avenue.
Ken said, “Mike, I bet you $5 I can hit a golf ball over US-52 and hit Park Avenue with no problem!”
I said, “Ken, you got a bet, you will never get the ball that high!”
Ken had just under 3 minutes to run to the parking lot, get his clubs and ball, and get into the green grass of Radio Plaza and slam it. Ken teed up the ball, slammed it into orbit and there it was bouncing down Park Avenue! He had less than a minute to get on the air. He made it and then bragged about our bet to his listeners and if anyone found his ball, just bring it to the station for my $5. True story.
One of the toughest things I have encountered in my life was attending Ken’s funeral. Tears filled my eyes as I comforted Ken’s wife Lois and the family. We lost Kenneth Elsworth Jones at the young age of only 43, much too early in life. As you would expect, the Marshall crash impacted so many lives at the University and the Tri-State area.
Thus, the community would make sure their memories would indeed last forever. The listing of subsequent Memorials:
• 53 years ago today, November 15, 1970 – A Memorial Service was held at Veterans Memorial Field House on 5th avenue in Huntington with moments of silence, remembrances, and prayers.
• November 22 – Several days later, a Memorial Service was held at Fairfield Stadium with thousands in attendance.
• Soon after the crash a major Memorial on campus would be a plaque and a Memorial Garden at Fairfield Stadium along with a granite cenotaph at Spring Hill Cemetery; and another at the MU Student Center.
• November 12, 1972 – A Memorial Fountain was dedicated with the inscription:
“They shall live on in the hearts of their families and friends forever as the memorial records their loss to the university and the community.”
• November 11, 2000 – The “We are Marshall” Memorial Bronze statue was dedicated and is attached to Joan C Edwards Stadium on the west façade.
• December 11, 2006 – A Memorial Plaque was dedicated at the plane crash site which reads :
“On November 14, 1970, 75 people died in the worst sports-related air tragedy in U.S. history when a Southern Airlines DC 9 crashed into a hillside nearby. No one survived this horrific disaster.”
• A Memorial Bell Tower was planned for a location on WV75 near Exit 1 along Interstate 64.
• November 14, 2013 – In a graphic Memorial to the 75 victims of the crash, the Marshall team wore the number 75 on their helmets for the entire season.
• August 29, 2020 – Marshall was scheduled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the air disaster in their season opener vs East Carolina, the University Marshall played on November 14, 1970. However, due to COVID-19, the game was not played.
• September 9, 2023 – At Halftime of the East Carolina-Marshall game, the 1970 East Carolina Football Alumni presented a signed Memorial Ball to Red Dawson and Keith Morehouse, the latter being the son of Marshall announcer Gene Morehouse who died in the crash.
• November 18, 2000 – A film documentary-“MARSHALL UNIVERSITY: ASHES TO GLORY” featuring the rebuilding of the Marshall Football program was released and was receive with tremendous acclaim.
• December 12, 2006 – “WE ARE MARSHALL” a film featuring the plane crash and the ensuing ramifications and plans to rebuild the program with the assistance of the NCAA.
The plane crash was “like the Kennedy assassination.” Many even to this day, can tell you where they were and what they were doing when they heard the tragic news. Huntington immediately went into mourning.
Marshall named a new Football coach, Jack Lengyel from Wooster College and he naturally began work immediately rebuilding the program. The NCAA gave Marshall special permission to let freshmen play on the varsity coupled with walk-ons and 9 players who did not make the flight.
In 1971, Marshall lost its first game of the season on the road, but in the Herds’ first home game since the crash, defeated Xavier University 15-13. Marshall won one other game that year, but in the coming seasons, none was as emotional as the 1971 season.
Yesterday, November 14, 2023 marks the 53rd anniversary of Flight 932 and the loss of 75 lives. The sands of time have moved on decade after decade, but the vivid memories of all those who perished that night, shall never be forgotten.
