St. Elizabeth Healthy Headlines: Preparing weekend warriors for Thanksgiving Touch Football

St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Thanksgiving is a time for family gatherings, feasts and traditions. For many weekend warriors, it’s also time for a friendly game of touch football after your Thanksgiving meal.
As the excitement builds for the coming festivities, Aloiya Kremer, MD, St. Elizabeth Sports Medicine physician, offers tips to help you prioritize your health and wellness to prevent injuries.
5 Tips for a Safe Thanksgiving Touch Football Game
1. Stretch it out. Before stepping onto the field (or even your front yard), do some gentle stretching exercises like turning side-to-side, touching your toes and squats. Dr. Kremer says to focus on your legs, arms and back. These stretches will help improve flexibility.
“Stretching helps prepare the muscles for the quick bursts, stops and turns of the game,” Dr. Kremer says.
2. Warm up before you hit the turf. In addition to stretching, a quick walk or jog increases your heart rate and warms your muscles.
“Warming up increases your body’s core temperature and helps your muscles get ready to work.”
3. Choose the right clothes. The right gear can make a big difference. Choose moisture-wicking, breathable clothing to keep you comfortable and dry.
“The right clothing can help prevent overheating or getting too cold or wet,” says Dr. Kremer.
4. Choose the proper footwear. Invest in a good-fitting sneaker that offers support and traction — don’t play in flip-flops or boots.
Dr. Kremer says, “The right shoes offer stability and reduce the risk of ankle and foot injuries.”
5. Drink plenty of water. Even in cooler weather, staying hydrated is important. When you don’t get enough water, it can lead to muscle cramps, which can affect your performance. After all, you want to beat your opponents.
Comprehensive Sports Medicine Care at St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Whether you’re gearing up for the family and friends holiday Turkey Bowl, a weekend hike or a round of golf, your active lifestyle can sometimes throw your body out of balance. St. Elizabeth Healthcare is here to help protect the weekend warrior in you.
St. Elizabeth Sports Medicine physicians can see patients with an active lifestyle or those looking to kick-start an activity after an injury. They’ll teach you the importance of proper stretching, warm-up and cool-down routines and reducing post-workout soreness. Knowing how to keep your body healthy and strong can help reduce your risk of injury.They want to keep you in the game, enjoying a healthy and pain-free life.
As you gather with loved ones for your annual touch football game this Thanksgiving, prioritize your health and wellness. Follow our tips on stretching, warming up and choosing the right gear to help prevent injuries. Stay safe and have a fantastic time on the field.