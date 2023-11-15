After 16 years in office, Boone County Sen. John Schickel announces intent to retire at end of term

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Veteran state lawmaker John Schickel, of Boone County, has announced he will not seek re-election, saying he will retire instead when his term concludes at the end of 2024.

Schickel, R-Union, made his plans known in a letter he shared with constituents, in which he said he will have served 16 years in office at the end of next year.

“The Kentucky General Assembly, like the U.S. Congress, was founded to be a citizen legislature,” he stated. “Members of the House and Senate come from many professions, including law enforcement and corrections, like myself; and others are educators, attorneys, small business owners, and more. I have always thought citizen legislators should not make a career out of their service because I strongly believe in the founding principles of a government of the people and by the people.”

Schickel said he is looking forward to his final legislative session, which begins January 2.

“In my last year as your state senator, I will be an advocate for Boone County in the biennial state budget. I will continue to support public policy that is friendly for small businesses as chair of the Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee. I will be working hard for you until the very last day.”

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, offered his thoughts on Schickel’s announcement:

“Sen. John Schickel has brought deep respect and trust to this constitutional office and rigor to the legislative process. John ran his committee meetings with military precision, and it’s been a privilege to serve alongside him. Despite being a part-time legislator, John has always brought everything he has to Frankfort during our General Assembly and while back in our districts. John Schickel is a dear friend, and I wish him all the best in this next chapter of his life.”

Schickel has a 45-year career in public service, as a State Senator, as a corrections administrator, law enforcement officer, and teacher.

Schickel headed the U.S. Marshall’s Service for the Eastern District of Kentucky, appointed by President George W. Bush.

He has served as an adjunct professor at his alma mater, Northern Kentucky University, in their justice studies program, where he was also on their curriculum advisory committee.