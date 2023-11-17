HIDEAWAY CIRCUS, Circus Mojo, Bircus Brewing Co. will present a special show by master juggler and visual artist Jay Gilligan at the Ludlow Theater tonight. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

“Reflex” is a one-of-a-kind theater experience. Based on a series of stories about gravity and stunning juggling sequences featuring Gilligan’s unique inventions, props, and machines.

Discover the secrets of a timeless craft, be mesmerized by visual music, and be moved by the artistry of object manipulation.

Circus Mojo has been making circus in Ludlow for 14 years, hosting artists from 43 nations and helping create a destination economy.

Unravelling 4,000 years of juggling, Reflex is a feast for the eyes.

“From Broadway to Ludlow, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 14 years of making a destination in Ludlow, than to welcome the finest juggler of our age, Jay Gilligan,” said Paul Hallinan Miller, founder and Chief Goof-Officer Circus Mojo & Bircus Brewing Co.

Jay Gilligan is a juggler raised in Ohio and a resident of Sweden; he’s performed in 38 countries and has been awarded the most gold medals ever in the history of the International Jugglers Association.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.