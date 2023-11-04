Memorial fund at Horizon Community Funds honors Anne Marie Gieske, killed in South Korea

A memorial fund has been established with Horizon Community Funds in honor of Anne Marie Gieske, a Beechwood High School graduate and University of Kentucky nursing student.



The fund was created to promote music and ministry among youth and young adults in Northern Kentucky. Anne Marie’s life, interests, and ideals are guiding factors for her fund.

To promote excellence in music among youth, this fund will help to provide middle school students with access to private music lessons. Anne Marie benefited from private lessons, which greatly impacted her talents as a clarinetist. This experience led to Anne Marie excelling in music during her high school years.



This fund will also help support students to participate in faith-based camps, retreats, or conventions. Anne Marie was part of the Girl’s Challenge club at Blessed Sacrament Church and participated in Young Life and the National Catholic Youth Conference in high school and FOCUS in college.



On October 29, 2022, while studying abroad, Anne Marie died tragically in a crowd surge in South Korea, five days after her 20th birthday. While Anne Marie is sorely missed, her life continues to have an impact on those who knew her. Anne Marie was fun, talented, and full of love for anyone she met.



“It’s wonderful to see Anne Marie’s legacy being carried on in such a positive way,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are grateful to be a part of this fund that will help students to reach their full potential.”



Community members can support this fund by contributing at www.horizonfunds.org/annemariegieske.

See the NKyTribune’s story about Anne Marie Geiske’s death on a UK student trip to South Korea here.

