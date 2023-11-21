New businesses, The Lash Bar, Good Spirits Wine and Tobacco, celebrate Park Hills grand openings

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Park Hills mayor Kathy Zembrodt and council welcomed two businesses to the city.

Good Spirits Wine and Tobacco liquor store is open for business, right next door to Ft. Mitchell garage. The store is owned by the Patel family, under the name Park Hills Liquor Inc.

The store sits perpendicular on the lot, but that allows for more parking. Inside the store is just about every kind of spirits a person could want, and it is so spacious that customers can take their time and wander around the store looking for their brand, or they can ask any of the attendants to direct them to the specific section they want.

The Patel family has over 20 other locations in the state of Kentucky, and they want people to know that they have the same standard of excellence in all of their stores. For any needs that might occur over the holidays, they have a wide variety of wine and alcohol to suit anyone’s needs.

“The Good Spirits Wine and Tobacco is a great addition to Park Hills and is now open at 1430 Dixie Highway,” said Mayor Zembrodt. “They have a large variety of beer and wine and much much more. You need to stop by to check out the new store for many more items of interest. I am happy to welcome them to our neighborhood.”

The Lash Bar, formerly located in Covington, has relocated to Park Hills, at 1518 Dixie Highway, in the strip mall near Loschiavos.

In addition to almost anything pertaining to lashes, the Lash Bar also offers massages, facials, vitamin drip, lip wax, spray tan, brow shaping and many other services, plus gift cards to give as gifts with Christmas coming up.

Heather Kells, owner of the shop, decided to move to Park Hills because the location is better suited for many of her customers, and she likes the boutique atmosphere in the city. She invites new customers to come in and check out the location and services.

“We welcome the Lash Bar to Park hills,” Mayor Zembrodt said. “We are just so happy to have new businesses coming into our area. With Tapestry Leasing, the high end homes on the hill, bringing more people into the city, it is a good spot to locate.”

In addition to Mayor Zembrodt, councilmembers Pam Spoor, Sarah Froelich, Dr. Joe Daugherty, and Monty O’Hara attended both ribbon cuttings.