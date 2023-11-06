Newport Art Bazaar returns to Campbell County Public Library’s Newport Brand November 11

Newport Art Bazaar, formerly known as YART, returns to the Newport Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bazaar is the perfect place to cross off your holiday shopping list early or treat yourself.

All items are $30 or less.

Held on two levels of the Newport Branch, the bazaar will feature an array of vendors selling unique fairly-priced goods.

Vendors will sell a bit of everything, including digital art, textiles, ceramics and more.

Campbell County Public Library