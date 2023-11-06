Turfway Park to partner with Claiborne Farm for three-race ‘Make Your Mare’ series

Turfway Park Racing and Gaming will partner with Claiborne Farm for a three-race series where fillies and mares will receive a future stallion credit when they retire from racing.

Dubbed as the “Make Your Mare” series, the top 3 finishers of the Dec. 2, $125,000 Holiday Inaugural, the Dec. 9, $125,000 My Charmer Stakes and Jan. 13, $125,000 Likely Exchange Stakes will all receive “Claiborne Credit” on a $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500 scale to be applied to future stallion fees.

“We’re very excited to partner with Claiborne Farm for this series of three stakes races from Turfway Park,” said Gary Palmisano Jr., Executive Director of Racing for Churchill Downs Incorporated. “These races will not only give owners and trainers another chance to get their fillies and mares black-type placing but an opportunity at credit towards a top stallion pairing when they retire. We know there are a lot of quality racing/broodmare prospects sold each November at the sales in Lexington, so this would be a great opportunity for some of the horses purchased to try and add to their resumes.”

“We are pleased to partner with Turfway on their new ‘Make Your Mare’ Series,” said Walker Hancock, President of Claiborne Farm. “This will provide owners the opportunity to breed to one of our top-class stallions at an earned discounted rate, while giving our stallions more black type mares to bolster their stud books.”

Claiborne Credits will only be applied to the top 3 finishing horses but may be transferred with the horse if the ownership were to change. The credits will expire at the end of the 2025 breeding season.

The 2023-’24 Turfway Park season will open Wednesday, Nov. 29. For more information about racing and gaming from Turfway Park, visit www.TurfwayPark.com.

For more information about Claiborne Farm’s stallion roster, visit www.claibornefarm.com.