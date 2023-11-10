NKY Chamber again offering a 6th-8th grade students a chance to participate in the National Civics Bee

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is partnering once again with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to host the National Civics Bee, a first-of-its-kind civics competition that encourages middle school students to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.

Open to students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grades from public, private, charter, and home schools, National Civics Bee participants will flex their civics knowledge via an essay competition where they identify and address a problem facing their community.

From the pool of essay entries, judges will select 20 students to compete in a live quiz event testing their civics knowledge, with the top three competing at the state level.

Finalists from participating states will have the chance to compete in the inaugural National Civics Bee national championship in Washington D.C. for cash and prizes in the fall of 2024.

“The Northern Kentucky Chamber is participating in the National Civics Bee because we believe that informed and active citizens make for a strong economy and workforce,” said Nancy Spivey, Vice President, Talent Strategies for the NKY Chamber. “Through the Bee, we promote a greater civic knowledge and celebrate civic pride in our youth, who are our future.”

The National Civics Bee essay portal will open Monday, November 13. The deadline to submit an essay is Monday, January 8, 2024.

For more information on the essay topic, competition rules and prizes, and to submit an essay, visit www.NKYChamber.com/CivicsBee.

The National Civics Bee is presented by the NKY Chamber, with support from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

