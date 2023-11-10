NewsMakers 2023: Mike Sipple aims to help leaders invest in their greatest assets, embrace ‘human’ side

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

“Hello, fellow humans,” Mike Sipple Jr. says as he greets his audience. It is a heartfelt and genuine greeting from a man who has dedicated his talents and energy to helping others find the right balance in their lives.

“I live every day to create a better future for humans to live, work, and thrive,” he says.

Sipple is CEO of Centennial–Executive Search and Talent Strategy, a family-held executive search firm founded 48 years ago by Jim and Mary Morris – his father, Mike Sipple Sr., was their first employee. In 2020, Sipple and his father founded Talent Magnet Institute, a Centennial spinoff, specifically to help leaders of organizations “unlock human potential” and build high-performing teams in healthy and caring cultures. The aim is to help leaders proactively invest in their greatest assets – their employees.

Both companies have built a global reputation for expertise in succession planning and building high-performing teams that just keeps growing. It reaches 46 states and 37 countries. Its headquarters are in the East Row of Newport.

For his dedication to his companies, his family, and his community, his genuine “humanness,” his tireless commitment to helping others find balance in their personal and work relationships, and the global notice he brings to Northern Kentucky, Mike Sipple, Jr. is a Northern Kentucky Tribune NewsMaker 2023.

A “proud product of Covington,” Sipple grew up in Latonia and now lives in Villa Hills with wife, Amber (his high school sweetheart), and their three children, Jacob, 16, Abby, 13, and Ethan, 12. The kids are all athletes — and Sipple makes every effort to be at every game they play.

“I have a lot of really good people behind me,” he says. Because he practices what he preaches.

Sipple also started The Unconventional Leadership Podcast, which is growing in popularity, as a way to reach more people with his message: “There is a new movement that goes beyond profit and business growth to focus on the personal transformation of people into leaders.”

Passionate about community engagement, Sipple has served in leadership capacities for nonprofits and private organizations including the Northern Kentucky Education Council, Pre-K Works, The Metropolitan Club, All Pro Dad, Leadercast, and the Goering Center for Family and Private Business, and is a founding co-chair of the Horizon Community Accelerator.

Sipple has served on boards of a variety of organizations throughout the region, including the NKY Chamber and African American Chamber of Commerce. He is also passionate and engaged with many other community efforts, including the Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance, Brighton Center, supporting Covington Partners, Life Learning Center, Welcome House, Horizon Community Funds Give Where You Live, Beech Acres Parenting Center, Master Provisions, Dan Beard Boy Scouts of America, Cincinnati Preschool Promise, and many other organizations and causes related to the importance of early childhood education and healthy livability throughout our region.

Among his many recognitions are: Inaugural recipient in 2018 of the Horizon Award presented by the Horizon Community Funds of NKY and induction in the Holmes High School Hall of Distinguished Alumni; he graduated from Holmes in 2001. His parents, his wife’s parents, and almost all of their aunts and uncles are graduates of Holmes High School.

He has partnered with the Urban League on leadership diversity, the NKY Chamber on workforce development, leadership and managing change, and the Northern Kentucky Young Professionals on developing the next generation of leaders. Networking and establishing lasting relationships are consistent themes.

Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber president, once said of Sipple. “He is one of the hardest working community leaders I know. He is passionate about education, and about leadership development, on both sides of the river. He is also dedicated to his family and is working hard to leave this region better than he found it.”

Talent Magnet Institute held its first “shareholder meeting” recently at the Metropolitan Club. The “Amplify TMI” event recognized regional employers with its inaugural Unconventional Leaders Award.

“These are incredibly powerful times to be in a decision-making position for investing in your team’s growth,” Sipple told the crowd.

TMI offers its clients’ teams curated leadership development courses, expert facilitated experiences, coaching opportunities, access to exclusive resources, customized training, and more. It serves employers across industries and geographies, for all levels of their employees.

“The Talent Magnet Institute is committed to providing expert leadership training to business leaders, and with local roots, we wanted to ensure a way for our region’s businesses to have access to this global platform,” said Sipple Jr. “Becoming a Talent Magnet results in providing leaders with resources to invest in their people, supporting the growth and retention of key talent, developing healthy corporate cultures, and strategically elevate their organization’s success.

Brighton Center President & CEO Wonda Winkler praised Sipple’s work. “Job quality, building leadership, and supporting our staff in achieving their full potential have always been important to us. TMI has been a great resource to our team.”

Sipple’s favorite quote is by Jackie Robinson, “A life is not important, except for the impact it has on others.”

Mike Sipple is well on his way to an important life.

