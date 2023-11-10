Wildcats both physically and mentally ready for No. 8 Alabama; kickoff set for noon Saturday in Lexington

By Keith Taylor
Kentucky Today
In its last meeting against a top-ranked opponent, Kentucky didn’t fare too well in all phases of the game in a 51-13 loss at No. 1 Georgia on Oct. 7.
Players and coaches said this week the lopsided loss was a learning experience for the Wildcats, who close out the home potion of the schedule Saturday at noon against eighth-ranked Alabama.
“We learned against Georgia that beating yourselves and having to play catch up in games like this just makes it that much more difficult,” Kentucky senior quarterback Devin Leary said. “So, for us, being able to take that off the film and carry it over is going to prepare us even more.”
The series between the two SEC foes has been anything but close. The Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) have lost seven straight to the Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0) since overturning the Tide in a 40-34 overtime victory in 1997. In the last meeting between the two teams, Alabama rolled to a 63-3 win three years ago in Tuscaloosa.
Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen said Alabama and Georgia share similar traits on both sides of the football. Georgia coach Kirby Smart served as a defensive coordinator on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama from 2008-15.
“You look at coaching against Georgia and Kirby Smart,” Coen said. “Very similar structure but it’s the way that they play. They strain, they shed blocks, they play the game in a way that you respect. There’s a tremendous respect level that I have for him (Saban) and their staff.”
Coen has been pleased with the way the Wildcats have prepared for the Crimson Tide this week coming off a 24-3 win at Mississippi State that ended a three-game losing streak.
“I think (we have had) a great mindset and mentality in practice,” Coen said. “There was no lollygagging, the energy was high. It was pretty crisp in a lot of ways. I think the guys do feel that way. I think there’s a sense that we want to prove and show that we can execute better than we did against an elite defense like Georgia.”
Like the coaching staff, Leary said the Wildcats are eager to produce a better showing in the home finale. Kentucky will honor 20 seniors and five more super seniors before the contest.
“I think it’s another opportunity for us to get better, for us to go against a really good, executing, sound defense,” Leary said. “For us, it’s about doing what we’re supposed to do.”
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops also likes the way Leary has performed since the loss to the Bulldogs last month, which has provided the offense with stability within the passing game.
“He really has (turned the corner),” Stoops said. “In that game (against Mississippi State), there were some frustrating moments. But overall, he did a really good job. He withstood a bunch of pressure, they mixed up their looks. He really did a good job. He stood in there very strong, he escaped, he made plays when he had to. Overall, I thought he really played pretty good.”
Stoops hopes the trend continues against the Crimson Tide.
Gametracker: Alabama at Kentucky, noon, Saturday. TV/Radio: SEC Network, UK Radio Network.