Purple People Bridge kicks off holiday season with annual Winter Nights & River Lights lighting display

Starting this weekend the Purple People Bridge will be illuminated for the holiday season, presenting its annual Winter Nights & River Lights event.

The public is invited to the annual lighting ceremony for Winter Nights and River Lights on Friday, November 17 at 5:30 p.m. on the Kentucky side of the Purple People Bridge.

Visitors can walk the Purple People Bridge to experience thousands of holidays lights, projected lighting, seasonal music, wreaths, and scenic views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Winter Nights & River Lights is free to the public and will be on every evening from November 17 until January 7.

The Christmas event and holiday decorations are a joint effort of the Purple People Bridge Company, CIG Communities, Newport on the Levee, Southbank Partners, Ovation by Corporex, Duke Energy, and VS Engineering.



The bridge will also feature a 25-foot-tall Christmas Wish Tree.

This Wish Tree connects with the community to provide gifts for individuals in need such as troubled teens, disabled individuals, and disadvantaged seniors.