Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on road work underway in the coming week on region’s roads

KYTC District Six reports on road work expect on the region’s by-ways this week and asks motorists to be alert to delays and closings. Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may occur, so the information is subject to change with no notice.

I-471 RESURFACING UPDATE

Monday, Nov. 20 – Tuesday, Nov. 21 – daytime shoulder closures on I-471 northbound and southbound from 9 a.m to 4 p.m., to install flexible delineators. These dates/times are weather permitting. KYTC will advise if any delays are incurred due to inclement weather.

I-275 Resurfacing Update

Monday, Nov. 20 – Friday, Nov. 24: I-275 eastbound — single right lane closure between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

NOTE: KYTC will advise if any delays are incurred due to inclement weather. Further information regarding this construction project can be located in the Boone County section of the Roadshow.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.

• Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Project completion is the end of 2023.





GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 Northbound – 164-169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on I-75 northbound from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews will be working on pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. Motorists should expect northbound traffic to be down to two lanes in the project area during daytime hours. Ramp modifications are in place at the Crittenden exit on-ramp to I-75 northbound requiring a faster merge. Motorists are advised to drive carefully on the ramp and through/near the work zone. On Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m., crews performed a traffic switch. Traffic was shifted to the right two lanes of I-75 south of the project area. Work on the northbound lanes of I-75 is expected to take place through the end of 2023. In 2024, crews will address any remaining work on northbound lanes, and then switch to southbound lanes in the same project area. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024.

BOONE COUNTY

• U.S. 42 Bridge – 13.8 – 14.2 mile points – Beginning Sunday, Nov. 12, U.S. 42 westbound will be reduced to a single lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closures will be in place nightly until Thursday, Nov. 16. Steel plates will be in place in the project area during daytime hours. Weather permitting, Beginning Friday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. U.S. 42 westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane for the duration of the weekend. The closure will be removed at 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20. Crews will be performing corrective work to the bridge deck following a recent widening project that was completed in the area.

• KY 1017 (Aero Parkway) – 1.95 – 2.10 mile points – A new access point is being added on KY 1017 eastbound between KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman) and KY 717 (Turfway Road). Crews will be working on adding a right turn lane to the Bosch facilities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the work requiring a single lane closure and occasional delays to traffic. This project has a completion date of mid-December, 2023.

• U.S. 42 – 10.6 – 11.3 mile points – A new access point is being added on U.S. 42 westbound between Sweet Harmony Lane and Fowler Lane. Crews will be working on adding a right turn lane to the future Union Promenade development from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the work requiring a single lane closure and occasional delays to traffic. This project has a completion date of mid-December, 2023.

• U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) – 10.60 – 10.92 mile points – A resurfacing project will begin on Sunday, Oct. 8. Crews will be resurfacing U.S. 25 between U.S. 42 and KY 1017 (Turfway Road). Due to the depth of work, this portion of road will have lane closures 24/7 until the project is completed. During the daytime hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., motorists should expect a single lane of traffic to remain open in each direction. During the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., a single lane of traffic will be open on U.S. 25. The direction of traffic not able to access U.S. 25 during the overnight construction period will detour on Main Street in Florence. The project is expected to be completed Friday, Nov. 24.

• I-275 – 1.58 – 7.25 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-275 is underway. The project will include partial/full-depth concrete patching and diamond grinding. Additionally, the KY 3076 (Mineola Pike), KY 212 (Airport Access Road), and KY 237 (Hebron) on/off exit ramps will be resurfaced. The project will require the off-ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road) to be temporarily closed on pre-approved scheduled weekends. KYTC will make an announcement via press release/social media ahead of the closure to keep motorists informed, and provide detour information during the closure. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction during the following times: Weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. the following Monday.

The contractor will maintain a minimum of two lanes of traffic in each direction at all other times. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.



• US 42 – 10.1 – 12.66 mile-marker – A resurfacing project on US 42 between Beechwood Lane/Harvey Quast Drive and north of KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) is nearing completion. Final thermo striping is currently in progress.

• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.

• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. A new traffic diversion is in place on Mineola Pike. The two-lane traffic diversion runs south of the existing Mineola Pike from Olympic Boulevard to Circleport Drive. The traffic diversion will be in place for 3-4 months. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of Late Summer 2024.

BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, KY 1951 was closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of late July 2024.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• I-471 Northbound/Southbound) – 0.0 – 4.75 mile point – A resurfacing project will begin on Monday, July 31. This project will include resurfacing I-471 northbound and southbound, exit on/off ramps, the ramps from I-275 to I-471, and a small portion of KY 471 on the southern end of the project. This will entail overnight and weekend lane closures. Weekend work is expected to begin Friday, August 11. Lane closures will be permitted during the following times: On I-471 Northbound/Southbound: Weekdays: single lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic may be reduced to one lane beginning at 11 p.m. All lanes must reopen by 5 a.m.; weekends: beginning Friday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m., traffic in a single direction of I-471 may be reduced to one lane.

Only one closure in a single direction may be in place at any time.

Exit Ramps: All work on two-lane ramps will be performed using part-width construction while maintaining one lane of traffic. Single lane closures on two lane ramps can take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Overnight single lane ramps may be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. No two ramps in the same direction will be closed the same evening.

KYTC will advise motorists ahead of any exit ramp closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the entirety of the project.

• KY 1996 (Stevens Branch Road) 0.3 – 0.6 mile point – This culvert replacement project is now finished.

• KY 6335 (Mary Ingles Highway) – 1.76 – 4.636 mile point – a slide repair project is in progress from Tower Hill Road to KY 445, a total of 2.869 miles. The road will be closed to traffic during the maintenance repairs. The project will entail excavating, installing railroad rails, wall cribbing, adding multiple soil nail walls (retaining walls) to shore up the hillside, reconstructing a shoulder area, removing/replacing pipe, adding culverts, milling/paving and adding guardrail. The project is expected to be completed late June 2024.

CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 36 – 2.182 – 8.132 mile points – A safety improvement project is underway on KY 36 from the intersection of Hunter Heights Road to the intersection with U.S. 42. Crews will be working on ditching, drainage, and seeding work between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Temporary traffic signals have been installed. The signals will be in operation 24/7. This project is expected to be completed by June 24, 2024. Pavement repairs/operations and other improvement items will take place next Spring.

HARRISON COUNTY

• Old Lair Road (CR 1124) – A bridge replacement project on Old Lair Road (County Route 1124) is underway. A road closure in place will remain in place until the end of April 2024. A signed detour will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone.



KENTON COUNTY

• KY 3716 (Waymans Branch Road) – 0.4 – 1.7 mile points – Corrective work on KY 3716 (Waymans Branch Road) is now complete.

• KY 2044 (Marshall Road) – 0.0 – 0.79 mile points – Corrective work on KY 2044 (Marshall Road) is now complete.

• Crescent Ave (City Route) – Transparent noise barriers are being installed along about 1,000 feet of the east side of Crescent Avenue between Fifth and Ninth Streets in Covington. Contractors are working on clearing brush and performing other site preparation work. Retaining walls will be built over the winter and crews will install the see-through panels after the first of the year.

• KY 1072 (Sleepy Hollow Road) – 2.85 – 3.02 mile points – a safety improvement project is in progress. Crews will install a new crosswalk near St. Agnes School. The last task of the project is installing handrail, which will take place in the next couple weeks. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, Dec. 8.

• I-71/75 and I-275 Interchange – A bridge overlay project is underway. Crews will be milling, replacing joints, hydro blasting and pouring the overlay. The following is a list of bridges included in the project:

• I-275 westbound & eastbound

• I-71/75 northbound & southbound

• I-275 westbound to I-71/75 southbound

• I-275 eastbound to I-71/75 northbound

Crews will begin setting up lane closures on I-275 westbound. The left two lanes of I-275 westbound will be closed west of the exit to I-71/75 (83.25 mile point). The right lane of traffic will be maintained through the project area. Crews will begin by working on the left side of the bridge. KYTC will advise when this work has been completed, and all lanes have reopened. All lanes on the flyover ramp from I-275 westbound to I-71/75 southbound have reopened. KYTC will advise motorists ahead of scheduled work on the other ramps/bridges during the project, and what traffic impacts the work will entail. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2023.

OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – single lane closures are in place between KY 227 and KY 845 to allow crews to work on clearing and grubbing ahead of a safety improvement project. Temporary single lane closures may be required while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Crews have begun earthwork on the project. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through December 2023.

Temporary traffic signals were installed within the project limits to allow contractors to clear a landslide. The first signal is installed at Lyons Road and the second is installed near KY 845 (Eden Shale Road). (15.3 to 15.6 mile points) These will be in place until the end of October 2023. After work on this section is complete, the signals will be relocated to another section in the project limits.



WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs in a construction zone.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY, TRIMARC, or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. Check our social media to plan ahead before your travels on Facebook or Twitter.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.

