NKY Chamber’s Women’s Initiative to host next Professional Series on Mental Wellness in Workplace

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative will host the next installment of its Professional Series, sponsored by PNC. Featuring panelists from TiER1 Performance and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, WI Professional Series: Mental Wellness in the Workplace promises to be a pivotal discussion surrounding the preservation of mental well-being while flourishing in the workplace.

Taking place from 8-10 a.m. at Gateway Community and Technical College, located at 790 Thomas More Pkwy in Edgewood, the event will feature a number of distinguished panelists, including Meg Switala, Director of Healthy Cultures at TiER1 Performance and Jessica Morris, Wellness Manager for St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s associate wellness department, Target Health. The conversation will be moderated by Claire Parsons, Partner at Wood + Lamping LLP.

This event will explore common signs of mental health issues in the workplace and pinpoint how women can recognize these signs in themselves and their colleagues. Panelists will explain how to foster a supportive workplace environment, address gender-specific stressors, advocate for mental health needs, and the role of mentorship. The discussion will also address how cultural and societal factors intersect with mental health and identify opportunities for improvement.

About the panelists:

Meg Switala, Director of Healthy Cultures at TiER1 Performance

In her role as Director of Healthy Cultures at TiER1 Performance, Switala focuses on creating thriving, healthy, high performing organizational cultures. Her work at TiER1 focuses on employee experience, organizational effectiveness, talent optimization, communication as well as growth and development. She has worked with organizations on workplace mental health for nearly a decade.

Jessica Morris, Wellness Manager at St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s Target Health

As the lead for Target Health, Morris supports associates’ well-being with a holistic, diverse range of programs. A 25-year member of the St. Elizabeth team, she is a board-certified athletic trainer, a certified personal trainer, a certified health coach, a certified mental health first aider, and a certified resilience and thriving facilitator. Her business, Fit Life with Jessica, LLC., provides health coaching to clients using evidence-based approaches to achieve their optimum level of health and wellness.

Claire Parsons, Partner at Wood + Lamping LLP

Parsons is a certified meditation and yoga instructor known for her expertise in mindfulness and compassion. As a Partner at Wood + Lamping LLP, she specializes in local government law, litigation, and employment. She’s a respected speaker and serves on the Board for Northern Kentucky SHRM. Parsons is the founder of the Brilliant Legal Mind blog and the author of How to Be a Badass Lawyer: The Unexpected Guide to Less Stress and Greater Personal Development Through Mindfulness and Compassion.

Registration for WI Professional Series: Mental Wellness in the Workplace is $20 for YPs, $40 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. Pre-registration is required in advance of the event. To register, or for more information, visit www.NKYChamber.com/Wellness.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce