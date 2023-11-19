Kenton County seeking developer for apartments atop Government Center’s planned parking garage

The Kenton County Fiscal Court is seeking a development partner to build apartments atop the Kenton County Government Center’s planned parkin﻿g garage.

A request for proposals will close Nov. 27.

“We strive to think inovatively when addressing our challenges,” Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said. “When we knew we needed to build a parking garage next to the Kenton County Government Center to accommodate the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, we wanted to use that opportunity to bring new residential housing to the city of Covington. We’re excited by the opportunity to further the revitalization efforts of the 12th Street interchange by bringing online much-needed units.”

The garage, which will be located behind the Kenton County Government Center, is designed to replace employee parking that will be absorbed by the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project. In September, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet entered into an agreement to reimburse Kenton County up to $15 million to cover associated costs.

At a special meeting, the Kenton County Fiscal Court selected Dugan & Meyers to serve as construction manager for the parking garage portion of the project.

Having convenient and easily accessible parking to the Kenton County Government Center was a top priority when selecting the county’s long-term home, and the addition of this garage ensures that remains true.

Work on the garage portion is expected to be complete by spring 2025.



The apartment portion of the project builds on the Fiscal Court’s commitment to help create new economic opportunities within Covington.

This commitment dates back to when county officials preserved and redeveloped Covington’s former Bavarian Brewery building, which was at risk of being demolished. There, officials successfully leveraged $35 million in public funds to secure millions more in private development dollars for the Kenton County Government Center and The Hayden, a market-rate apartment development located at the former county administration building and jail.

In addition to The Hayden, Kenton County supported several housing projects within Covington, including signing PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreements for the RiverHaus apartments and John R. Green Lofts. Those are just two of nine PILOT agreements the county has signed in Covington since 2016 and are in addition to the nearly $1.4 million the county deferred to the Covington TIF District to support economic development initiatives.

“The Fiscal Court has made and continues to make every effort possible to enhance Kenton County’s urban core. From shovels in the ground to substantial investments in programming and people, our work in Covington reflects that progress,” Commissioner Jon Draud said. “Cooperation is a high priority for the Fiscal Court.”

And in addition to its work supporting residential housing, the county has also invested in supporting Covington’s business community. Those efforts include:

• providing $10 million in construction bonds to build the OneNKY Center to house the region’s growth organizations as well as a $15 million life sciences lab; • Committing up to $3.6 million to support job training at the Enzweiler Building Institute location in Latonia; • using $3 million in site development funds to purchase the Sims Furniture Building to create Northern Kentucky’s first entrepreneurship hub; and • offering discounted parking within the Kenton County Garage to incentivize businesses working within Covington.

See RFP at kentoncounty.org

