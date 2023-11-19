Notre Dame Academy students Anna Blair and Clara Hemberling achieved a perfect score on the ACT

Notre Dame Academy has announced that two outstanding NDA students, Anna Blair and Clara Heberling, have each achieved a perfect score on the ACT.

In the realm of standardized testing, attaining a flawless 36 on the ACT is a rare and outstanding accomplishment.

Blair and Heberling have consistently demonstrated a commitment to their academic pursuits, showcasing a determination that culminated in their perfect ACT scores. Their remarkable achievement stands as a testament to their dedication, intelligence and the support of the NDA community.

“Beyond the numerical achievement of a perfect ACT score lies a deeper significance,” said NDA Principal Mr. Jack VonHandorf.

“It symbolizes the students’ capacity to think critically, solve intricate problems and apply their knowledge effectively. These two students have exhibited these skills with grace and precision, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations.”

The NDA community is celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of Blair and Heberling, reflecting not only their individual academic aptitude but also the high standards of academic achievement upheld at Notre Dame Academy.

