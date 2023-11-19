Annual Christmas Art Sale at Covington Latin School December 3, featured original work by local artists

Staff report
The annual Christmas Art Sale will be held at Covington Latin School on December 3 and will featured original works by local artists.
Admission is free to the event, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. which will include free refreshments and a free concert at the Cathedral at 3 p.m. The Cathedral will be open for touring.
At the Christmas Art Sale, you can purchase that special, unique, one-of-a-kind gift for that special person on your list.
Artists featured in the show include:
• Jennifer Baldwin – painting
• Jane Bresser – eco dyed scarves, clay and jewelry
• Mary Fisher – fiber
• Tim Gold – paintings
• Green GRRRL Wisdom – handmade soaps and natural body care products
• Becky Hancock – St. Teresa Textiles
• Tanya Leed – clay
• Steven Thomas – photographic memories
• Deborah Thornberry – pastels
• 2 Point Farm – Alpaca socks, yarn and more
• Amy Walker – Nora Jane jewelry
• Ying – jewelry
• Kathy Zimmerman – Mudder of Crows Pottery